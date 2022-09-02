Irish brother and sister looking for love on new Netflix dating show

A brother and sister from Co Antrim who are appearing on a new Netflix reality dating show have spoken about their time on the programme, which debuted on the streaming service today.

Rachel and Andy Foster temporarily moved to a luxury villa in the south of France to film Dated and Related, in which contestants look for love with the help of a brother or sister.

“We had an amazing time,” said the siblings from Loughguile in a joint interview.

Rachel, a 24-year old content creator, explained she and her Andy signed up for the 10-episode show after having conversations with Netflix about appearing in another programme.

Her brother, a quantity surveyor and a personal trainer, was initially reluctant about becoming a contestant.

“I was a wee bit funny about going on at first. I had to think about it, especially with my job,” said the 27-year-old.

“But the opportunity was so good I couldn’t turn it down.”

Asked about the slightly confusing title of the programme, the siblings were quick to explain that they would not be dating each other.

“I think the whole premise is really inviting. There is nothing like it on TV. It’s so new and exciting,” said Rachel.

“Obviously, going on shows like this, it can be really nerve-racking, but it helped than I had Andy to go in with.”

While Rachel and Andy are close, he is not the “over-protective type” when it comes to his younger sister’s dating life, an issue which, given the show’s format, could prove problematic.

“It [appearing on the show] wasn’t awkward at all. You could tell some of the other couples found it a little awkward sometimes, but we have a great relationship” said Rachel.

Video of the Day

“We’ve ‘wing-manned’ for each other before and we had each other’s backs. I don’t think I would have done it without Andy with me.

“The first day was hard, but you soon forget the cameras are there and that you’re being filmed 24/7.”

Expand Close The Dated and Related contestants / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Dated and Related contestants

Some of the other contestants in the villa, including English people and Americans, struggled with the siblings’ Northern Irish accents.

“We talk really fast. Someone [asked me if the show bosses] were putting subtitles on for us,” said Rachel.

Neither of the siblings have watched themselves yet, but with filming taking place over a year ago, they have had plenty of time to prepare themselves.

“We’re prepared because it’s been so long since we did it,” Rachel said.

“We’ve had so many people reaching out to us having seen that we’re on the programme — people from old work places and school teachers.

“It’s crazy, but everyone has been so supportive.

“We have no idea what’s going to be shown because you’re filmed all the time.

“We could be the villains. We have no idea how we’ve come across.”

The siblings were positive about their time on the reality show and the support offered by Netflix.

“They always had someone we could speak to, and even if we didn’t seek out the help, someone from Netflix still checks in with us. They have been so good,” said Rachel.

The pair enter Dated and Related in the seventh episode, but viewers will have to tune in to find out if either of them finds love.