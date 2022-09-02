| 19.4°C Dublin

Irish brother and sister looking for love on new Netflix dating show

Opportunity too good to turn down, say Rachel and Andy Foster

Rachel and Andy Foster

Kurtis Reid

A brother and sister from Co Antrim who are appearing on a new Netflix reality dating show have spoken about their time on the programme, which debuted on the streaming service today.

Rachel and Andy Foster temporarily moved to a luxury villa in the south of France to film Dated and Related, in which contestants look for love with the help of a brother or sister.

