Irish actress Amybeth McNulty cast for Stranger Things season four

Irish actress Amybeth McNulty has been cast for the latest season of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things.

Born in Letterkenny, Donegal, in 2001, McNulty is set to appear in the fourth season of the science fiction show.

She will portray the character of Vickie, a cool, fast-talking band nerd who catches the eye of one of our beloved heroes.

McNulty, who’s father is Irish and mother is Canadian, co-starred in the RTÉ One series Clean Break in 2014. However, she is best known for her starring role as Anne Shirley in the CBC/Netflix drama series Anne with an E.

The newest season of Stranger Things is currently in production in Atlanta, and several more characters were also announced for the upcoming season.

Myles Truitt, who previously appeared in shows such as Queen Sugar and Black Mafia Family, will play Patrick. He’s a Hawkins basketball star who has friends, talent, and a good life, until shocking events send his life spiraling out of control.

Meanwhile, Regina Ting Chen - who was also in Queen of the South, and most recently showed up in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier - will play Ms. Kelly. She’s a popular guidance counselor who cares deeply for her students - especially those struggling the most.

And then there’s Grace Van Dien, who will portray Chrissy, the Hawkins’ High lead cheerleader and the most popular girl in school. But beneath the seemingly perfect surface lies a dark secret. Van Dien previously appeared in Charlie Says and The Village.

Production for the fourth season of Stranger Things was delayed due to the pandemic, and although things are back on track, fans will most likely have to wait until 2022 for any new episodes.

Earlier in May, Netflix dropped a teaser trailer for the upcoming season, which primarily showed Millie Bobby Brown’s character Eleven stuck in some sort of psychological centre.