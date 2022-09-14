Irish actress Jessie Buckley and singer Damien Dempsey among stars to take part in Culture Night

Irish actress Jessie Buckley, singer Damien Dempsey and musician Elaine Mai are among a number of well-known faces who will present a night of music, theatre and dance live from Co Offaly this Culture Night.

From music to the arts to comedy, fashion and literature, entertainment lovers are in for a treat on Friday September 23, as presenter Annie MacManus will host a special evening of theatre, dance and spoken word live from the edge of Lough Boora in Co Offaly.

RTÉ has teamed up with the Arts Council to present this celebration of Ireland’s unique boglands.

Live from Bord na Móna's Lough Boora Discovery Park, the RTÉ Concert Orchestra will be joined by a range of artists across the evening including local artists and friends Tolü Makay and Felispeaks along with the Music Generation Offaly/Westmeath choir.

Read More

Songwriter, musician and one of Ireland’s top electronic music producers Elaine Mai will be joined by MayKay, Loah, Sinead White and Ailbhe Reddy in a TV first.

Singer Susan O’Neill will perform at Galway’s Claddagh Basin while Dubliner Damien Dempsey will perform Peat Bog Soldiers on location at Lough Boora Discovery Park.

East Clare violin master Martin Hayes will perform a unique interpretation of traditional tunes while Cork singer-songwriter Jack O’Rourke promises to bring us gently into the autumn sunset with Neil Young’s Harvest Moon which turns 30 this year.

Actress Jessie Buckley will visit artist Pat Curran at the Matt Talbot Community Trust in Ballyfermot where he’s preparing for his Culture Night Exhibition.

Composer Eamon O’Malley will take viewers on a live musical and heritage trail through the streets and lanes of Clonmel where the Clonmel Song Cycle will encounter local historical characters.

Colm Tóibín heads to Heuston Station to check out the Art’s Council’s Read Mór Book Gifting scheme and Evelyn O’Rourke will capture the atmosphere in the capital live at Dublin’s Spencer Dock.

Arts Council Director Maureen Kennelly said this broadcast means people at home who can’t get out and about can still take part in Culture Night.

Video of the Day

“Our partnership with RTÉ is really important. Coming live from Lough Boora in Offaly, in the heart of the country, with its amazing Sculpture Park is inspired; the local audience and national viewers are in for a real treat,” she said.

The group head of arts and culture at RTÉ Ann Marie Power said it will be a “vibrant” show.

“We are delighted that our participation in Culture Night this year has a fresh look and feel,” she said.

“It will be brimming with talented artists performing alongside the RTÉ Concert Orchestra and we've found a way to weave in a flavour of just a few of the many activities taking place on Culture Night in other parts of the country.

“It's our contribution to a 'live' Culture Night that looks all set to live up to its 'One Night for All' billing.”