Irish actor John Lynch has joined the cast of the second series of Sky Original series Tin Star.

Irish actor John Lynch has joined the cast of the second series of Sky Original series Tin Star.

Irish actor John Lynch to join Tim Roth and Christina Hendricks for second series of Sky's Tin Star

The Northern Irish star has appeared on the big screen in films including Cal, In the Name of the Father, and Sliding Doors and more recently impressed on the BBC's Belfast-set crime series The Fall.

Lynch will be joining Tim Roth, Christina Hendricks, Genevieve O'Reilly and Abigail Lawrie who are reprising their roles for the second season as well as fellow new additions Anamaria Marinca and Jenessa Grant. Tin Star is one of the network's best-performing original shows, drawing an audience of 1.7m per episode and more than 16 million downloads and views.

John Lynch has joined the cast of Tin Star

Lynch is currently filming the 10-part series in Calgary in Canada and it is scheduled to air on Sky and Now TV next year. He plays the role of Pastor Johan opposite Marinca as his wife Sarah while Grant (most recently seen in The Handmaid's Tale) plays their daughter Rosa.

Tim Roth stars in a revenge-driven thriller as an alcoholic small-town police chief whose life is shattered by unspeakable tragedy.

The new Nikel family feature in the second season as they take in Anna (Abigail Lawrie), who is seeking refuge from her own parents, Police Chief dad Jim Worth (Tim Roth) and mum Angela (Genevieve O'Reilly). They have all been cut off in the remote Rockies wilderness where they've been struggling to come to terms with the ordeal they endured at the end of the first season.

Tin Star - Series 1 - Episode 8 Angela Worth (GENEVIEVE O’REILLY)

Anamaria Marinca

Jenessa Grant

Online Editors