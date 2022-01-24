Irish actor Fra Fee to star in new Disney ‘Beauty and the Beast’ series

Dungannon man Fra Fee is to star in the new blockbuster Beauty and the Beast series

Co Tyrone actor Fra Fee is set for a new role in Disney’s upcoming Beauty and the Beast TV show, where he’ll be starring alongside famous faces from the 2017 Hollywood movie remake.

Filming for the series – to be titled Little Town – will begin later this year and will eventually be aired on the Disney+ streaming service.

The eight-episode musical series will act as a prequel to the live-action film that was released five years ago, which saw Emma Watson in the lead role of Belle.

This new rendition will see Welsh hunk Luke Evans and funny man Josh Gad reprise their iconic roles as Gaston and LeFou, with newcomer Briana Middleton as the latter’s stepsister, Tilly.

Dungannon native Fra Fee – real name Francis Martin – has been reportedly cast to play Prince Benoit Berlioz, Tilly’s childhood friend.

The 34-year-old most recently made his Marvel debut in the comic book giant’s Disney+ series Hawkeye, where he worked onscreen with A-list Avengers star Jeremy Renner and pop star-actress extraordinaire, Hailee Steinfeld.

Sharing his new announcement on Instagram, Fee posted: “Someday, my prince will come…” THRILLED to be joining Luke Evans & Josh Gad on this. The wee lad who watched the beast turn into the prince repeatedly on VHS is even more so.”

Gad, who famously played family favourite Olaf the snowman in Disney’s acclaimed Frozen, will also be Little Town’s co-show runner, writer and executive producer.

He too took to social media to celebrate Fee’s announcement.

“So excited to have the brilliant Fra Fee joining the epic team for our #BeautyAndTheBeast Prequel series,” he tweeted.

The new series is set before the events of the 2017 movie and according to a synopsis, will follow Gaston, LeFou and Tilly as they embark “on an unexpected journey filled with romance, comedy, and adventure”, while “mysteries of the past are uncovered and the dangers of the present grow, old friends and new enemies reveal that this familiar kingdom harbours many secrets”.

Fee has previously appeared in Hollywood blockbusters such as the 2012 adaptation of Les Miserables and last year’s modern musical reboot of Cinderella, featuring singing superstar Camila Cabello.

He is well known as a stage actor across Ireland with appearances at The Gate, Bord Gais and Gaiety, and he has starred in numerous London theatres and across the West End in musicals.

He also had a role in 2020’s Irish horror-comedy film, Boys from County Hell, which featured Derry Girls’ Louisa Harland.