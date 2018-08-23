Irish actor Andrew Scott joins Fleabag cast for second series

Sherlock star Andrew Scott will join the cast when Fleabag returns for a second series, the BBC has said.

The next instalment will see the return of star and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, as well as Olivia Colman, Sian Clifford, Bill Paterson and Hugh Skinner.

Filming has now begun on the second series of the show, which will also see the return of Brett Gelman and Jenny Rainsford.

Fleabag follows the eponymous female lead – played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge – and her ill-fated relationships (Matt Crossick/PA)

Waller-Bridge said: “I can’t believe they let me do this again.

“I’m so happy to be back with the incredible Fleabag team and I’m as surprised as anyone about where this series has taken us. Thank God for Andrew Scott.”

Scott, who played Professor Moriarty in Sherlock and an antagonist to Daniel Craig in Spectre, will be added to the cast for the follow-up series.

The first series was based on a one-woman show performed by the series’ creator.

Waller-Bridge received a Bafta for the best female performance in a comedy, and best newcomer at the British Screenwriters’ Awards.

Shane Allen, controller of comedy commissioning at the BBC, said: “The series two scripts are knockout – sparkling with Phoebe’s unique voice that combines a whip smart complexity of character with pin sharp funny lines scattered everywhere.”

