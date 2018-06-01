Ireland's singing priest Fr Ray Kelly misses out on Britain's Got Talent final

Fr Ray Kelly has failed to make the final of Britain's Got Talent.

Fr Ray Kelly has failed to make the final of Britain's Got Talent.

Fr Kelly (65), who is a priest in Oldcastle, Co Meath, thrilled the judges, audience and viewers with his stunning first audition, which Simon Cowell said was one of his favourite auditions ever.

"I was really, really shocked by the reaction," says Fr Kelly. "When I decided to go on Britain’s Got Talent I kind of thought maybe I would be embarrassed and told to get off, thanks very much for coming blah, blah, blah. "That was my biggest fear but then I said you know I’ll go in with the attitude of I’m not going to beat myself up if something negative happens.

"I have another life and I’m 65 years of age so I’ve been around the block a little bit. I’m not a teenager thinking, ‘this is my life’. I love to sing and I love to perform but I have my life here in Oldcastle too. "So I was pretty relaxed going in to audition. I was not expecting that reaction."

On tonight's show, Declan Donnelly has referenced the absence of his presenting partner Ant McPartlin in the final Britain's Got Talent semi-final. Introducing the first act, double-act The Ratpackers, Donnelly said they had been a duo in the auditions and were back together for the live shows, adding: "Must be nice."

Robbie Williams was among those in the audience at the Hammersmith Apollo. He gave a thumbs-up to The Ratpackers following their performance and posed for a snap with judges David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden.

Walliams wrote on Twitter: "Look who is here! @robbiewilliams."

Musical comedian Micky P Kerr has won the final Britain's Got Talent semi-final.

He got through after a public vote in Friday night's show. Kerr said: "I just trying very hard not to cry to be honest with you.

"Thank you so much to everyone that voted. I need to speak to my boss because I don't think I can make work on Monday." The Giang Brothers were also voted through to the final in the public vote.

The Vietnamese brothers said: "We are very happy ... I would like to say thank you so much to Britain's Got Talent viewers for letting us make Vietnam people proud." They added their next performance would be "very danger(ous) ... you will never believe what we can do."

Online Editors