Ireland's Got Talent: Louis Walsh hits golden buzzer for Irish mammy Linda after breathtaking performance of Beyonce's Listen

Just two episodes into Ireland's Got Talent and a second golden buzzer has catapulted an act straight through to the semi-finals.

Linda McLoughlin (38), originally from Cabra but living in Ratoath, is mum to two children - Lucy (8) and Max (5) - and said she had never had the confidence to sing.

Her performance of Beyonce's Listen, however, blew the roof off the Ireland's Got Talent stage, earned her a standing ovation, tears of emotion from judge Denise Van Outen, and a golden buzzer from Louis Walsh. "She's got the most amazing voice and she doesn't realise how good she is," said Louis as he hopped on stage to hug and congratulate her.

"She's so nice and normal. She looks amazing and she sang her heart out so she's my golden buzzer." Michelle Visage added, "I can tell you this, this song is so difficult. There's only really on person who can sing that song and that's Beyonce and now it's you."

Van Outen said she was an "emotional wreck". It wasn't such good news for the other glamorous Irish mammy of the night. Eve Clarke (59) from Whitehall felt it was her time to shine after rearing her four children but unfortunately she received four red buzzers.

"Eve you are lovely, you are beautiful, you get up on stage and sing your heart out and it's lovely but you started on the wrong note and never really quite recovered," said Michelle. "I think it's fantastic you did this but this is not the stage for you darling. I have to be honest with you."

As well as singers there was an abundance of rappers on the show. Chris and Maria, from Limerick, failed to impress with their double act and Sigita Kudima, who has been living in Ireland for the past 10 years, was also buzzed off the stage.

She considers herself the Latvian Missy Elliott but her take on Eminem didn't quite hit the mark.

"I mean, it just wasn't very good," said Louis. "We like you, it was just the rapping, we don't like the rapping." Sigita revealed she's Louis's neighbour and watches him with his shades on, driving off in his Maserati. Denise suggested Sigita "stand outside his house daily and rap for him outside his bedroom window".

One rapper did impress the judges, however, apart from Denise who "couldn't understand a word" she said. Tamara Operi (28) is a make-up artist from the Liberties in Dublin and she rapped to Madonna, much to Michelle's delight. She made it through with three yeses. She had previously made it to the final 40 on X Factor but her contribution was not televised.

Read more: After X Factor disappointment Dublin rapper hopes for Ireland's Got Talent success Several acts received standing ovations including Streets Ahead dance troupe from Dublin who got four yeses with Denise declare it was "just fabulous". Another dance troupe, RDC, from Midleton in Cork also received a standing ovation. Aged 12-22 years they were choreographed by Billie Jean, who has been running the school since 1991.

Billie Jean's daughter Nell (14) is part of the troupe, and she was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour when she was just three years old. She had chemo for 82 weeks after which she was diagnosed again. Dancing has helped the family cope with extremely tough times. "I got chills up and down my head, my arms," said Michelle Visage. "It's so difficult to do these kind of rhythmic dance moves. You should be proud of yourselves." Louis said it was his "favourite dance group yet" and Jason added that it was "absolutely deadly".

However, Denise said she was not impressed in the beginning but when the dance picked up she said "it was like 'wow'". Another act inspiring a standing ovation was dancer and contortionist Lia Della Friel from Donegal. The 14 year old horrified and delighted in equal measure with her moves. Louis told her it was "unreal" and added, "I've never seen anybody so young be so good. How did you get like this?"

To the other judges afterwards he added, "It's like something you'd see in a horror movie." Precision Display Squad also received four yeses for their gymnastics act and it was three yeses for barbershop choir The Ramparts. Jason Byrne pressed his buzzer early and afterwards said, "It's way too much happiness. I know the Irish, I'm telling you. Louis you've been away too long."

Louis insisted they were "brilliant" and said to Jason, "you stick to the comedy, I'll stick to the music". One act which earned four red buzzers in record time was mime artist Benoit Vibes from Limerick who revealed, with a sign, that his act was called 'Say Nothing', and then simply stood on stage and stared at the audience. "You absolutely nailed that act," quipped Jason.

