He was the fit farmer who put his fellow 50-somethings – not to mention younger generations – to shame.

But Ticey Allen, star of Ireland’s Fittest Family, credits his work on the family’s dairy farm in Newport, Co Tipperary, with helping him to build up this fitness levels.

While the Allens came runners-up in the grand final of the show on Sunday night, Ticey’s leadership won great priase from viewers.

The Allens are made up of Leaving Cert student James (17), Junior Cert student Tom (15), UCD Radiography student Ruth (18) and their father Ticey (50).

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Ticey revealed the secret to the family’s peak physique is working on the farm.

“Unbeknownst to yourself, you do build up better muscles that you’re using everyday,” he said.

“My own lads even say that when they go to play rugby matches or whatever it may be, they’d always be that bit stronger and less fearful of being tackled or being hurt.

“It just gives them that little bit of drive. It’s not easy work this time of year, it’s 24/7 because it’s peak season for calving so you have to be on the ball,” he added.

Ticey said the family have always been highly competitive in everything they do.

“You are put to the pin of your collar in relation to getting up there as fast as you possibly can,” he said of the trials on the show.

"I like a bit of pressure and the rest of the lads do as well, they like to win and they like to compete.

“We’d be very competitive in anything we do ourselves, we’d always be trying the best ourselves which is good in one sense because you see what each person is made of and how they can cope under pressure.”

He credited the family’s mentor, former Ireland and Munster rugby star Donncha O’Callaghan, for helping to guide them through the series.

“Donncha is sound out, he’s up for a bit of fun which you do need at times because there’s pressure in some of the races and he can see the funny side of it as well,” he said.

Offering advice to other families who may be considering taking part next year, Ticey said preparation is key to success on the show.

“Be prepared and have a bit of training done beforehand because you will not succeed unless you prepare for it.

“It will bring out the weakest link in the team when it comes to the more physical enduring parts of the trials.

“Everyone has to pull up their socks and get stuck in and when it’s over and done then you’ll be drained but when you look back and you do get a win, it’s great.”

The Allens ultimately lost out of the Mahoney family from Co Wexford in a fiercely competitive final trial.

The grand final involved hurdling over a number of obstacles, climbing between cargo net containers, crawling through pitch black rat tunnels and navigating a cargo net crawl.

The two families then had to climb a three metre wall and run up a steep ramp.

The final episode recorded the highest ever ratings for the programme with 575,600 viewers tuning in, many of whom were impressed by the Allens’ display of strength and composure.

Fans of the show took to Twitter to express their praise for Ticey, who led his family through the obstacles at high speed, with one user writing: “Ticey is an absolute tank of man! First up the ramp not a bother to him.”

Another user said: “Congrats to the Mahoneys but the Allen’s won my heart. What a fantastic family led by Ticey, such a partnership. Loved this series.”

