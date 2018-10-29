Entertainment TV News

Monday 29 October 2018

Ireland's Fittest Family is back - and Donncha O'Callaghan's facial expressions are the runaway hit

Caitlin McBride

In its four years on air, Ireland's Fittest Family has seen some ups and downs and changes in talent - but one risk that has paid off in spades was the recruitment of retired Irish rugby star Donncha O'Callaghan as a coach.

O'Callaghan can't seem to hide his nerves at watching the competing families try their best at the Extreme Challenges segment, which involved capturing flags from aboard dangling from the top of the Irish Life Building in Dublin, in a similar stunt to what was created on I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! in 2015. And Donncha literally wore his concern on his face, much to the delight of viewers.

This time around, Kathryn Thomas is in the hosting seat covering as Mairead Ronan is on maternity leave, while Anna Geary, Derval O'Rourke and and Davy Fitzgerald. Last night's challenge proved divisive among viewers as some pointed out that the challenge had little to do with fitness and more with facing fears.

