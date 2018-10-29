Ireland's Fittest Family is back - and Donncha O'Callaghan's facial expressions are the runaway hit

In its four years on air, Ireland's Fittest Family has seen some ups and downs and changes in talent - but one risk that has paid off in spades was the recruitment of retired Irish rugby star Donncha O'Callaghan as a coach.

In its four years on air, Ireland's Fittest Family has seen some ups and downs and changes in talent - but one risk that has paid off in spades was the recruitment of retired Irish rugby star Donncha O'Callaghan as a coach.

O'Callaghan can't seem to hide his nerves at watching the competing families try their best at the Extreme Challenges segment, which involved capturing flags from aboard dangling from the top of the Irish Life Building in Dublin, in a similar stunt to what was created on I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! in 2015. And Donncha literally wore his concern on his face, much to the delight of viewers.

Donncha O'Callaghan on Ireland's Fittest Family

Crying laughing at @docallaghan4 watching the Vertigo challenge on #irelandsfittestfamily his nerves are fucking gas 😹 — Amelia (@roqueandrolle) October 28, 2018

Watching Donnchadh's reaction on #irelandsfittestfamily @RTEOne is my new favourite pastime 😂 — Aileen O Sullivan (@aileenos1990) October 28, 2018

This time around, Kathryn Thomas is in the hosting seat covering as Mairead Ronan is on maternity leave, while Anna Geary, Derval O'Rourke and and Davy Fitzgerald. Last night's challenge proved divisive among viewers as some pointed out that the challenge had little to do with fitness and more with facing fears.

Fair play to guys running on a plank mid air #irelandsfittestfamily — 👻 Ciara Nash (@Kiks31) October 28, 2018

Personally think that this challenge should be based on a set time and not head to head, some great families eliminated too early in my opinion #IrelandsFittestFamily — Daniel Considine (@dannyconsy93) October 28, 2018

Really think the heights challenge on #irelandsfittestfamily is very unfair. How is this a test of fitness? Derval & Donncha can barely look at them and have said no way would they do it. Not impressed (and I love this show!). — Rachel O'Farrell (@rachof84) October 28, 2018

Ridiculous to expect people to do that task.. #IrelandsFittestFamily — Cathal O' Reilly (@cathaloreilly28) October 28, 2018

Online Editors