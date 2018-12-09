Ireland AM presenter Aidan Cooney has left the show, Virgin Media confirms

Virgin Media presenter Aidan Cooney has left Ireland AM, the station has confirmed.

The host, who joined TV3 in 1998, has not been seen on the small screen for several weeks.

He presented Ireland AM with Mark Cagney, Alan Hughes and Ciara Doherty.

A Virgin Media spokesperson told the Sunday World: “We can confirm that Aidan Cooney has left Ireland AM.”

“On behalf of his colleagues in Virgin Media Television, we would like to take this opportunity to thank Aidan for his contribution to the station and to wish him the very best.”

Cooney currently presents a three-hour radio show on Dublin's Q102.

In April, Doherty was announced as Sinead Desmond's permanent replacement on the Ireland AM sofa. Desmond left suddenly in October last year after 11 years.

Ciara filled in on a temporary basis from November so was the natural choice to join the team alongside Mark Cagney, Alan Hughes, and Aidan Cooney.

Online Editors