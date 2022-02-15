Inventing Anna is latest stinker to show how super-producers’ mega-bucks deals are harming Netflix

AN apology is in order. I stated in last Friday’s weekend preview that the mini-series Inventing Anna runs to just six episodes — an uncommonly modest number for Netflix, which is notorious for making bloated dramas that drag on far longer than they need to.

Even some of the streamer’s strongest offerings, such as the The Haunting of Hill House (10 episodes), one of the finest supernatural dramas in years, could benefit from having a couple of instalments lopped off.

Frankly, I should have known better. Netflix made six episodes of Inventing Anna available to reviewers, but there are nine in total. Big difference.

To make an already drawn-out series feel even longer, none of them is under an hour, while the finale (assuming you make it that far) clocks in at a hefty 82 minutes.

The total running time is 10 punishing, bum-numbing hours. Think of it this way: in that time you could watch The Deer Hunter, Apocalypse Now and the uncut version of Heaven’s Gate back to back, and still have time left over for a few bathroom breaks.

Read More

This might not be so much of a problem if Inventing Anna were any good, but it’s not. It’s lousy. It’s a complete waste of time that would be better spent doing almost anything else. Or doing nothing at all.

It’s not like the raw material to make something truly special wasn’t there. The true story behind the drama is a humdinger.

Video of the Day

A Russian-German fraudster by the name of Anna Sorokin, played here by Ozark’s Julia Garner, spent four years in New York passing herself off as a wealthy German heiress under the fake name Anna Delvey.

She successfully infiltrated the world of Manhattan’s wealthy elite, whose innate snobbery and worship of the dollar meant they took her at her word, even footing her bills.

Sorokin/Delvey scammed banks, hotels and her new super-rich friends out of an estimated $275,000 (€243,000). It’s some task to make a story as good as this one boring; somehow, Inventing Anna manages to miss every possible mark by miles, every possible time.

Instead of focusing on Sorokin/Delvey and trying to get beneath her skin, it wastes most of its time on journalist Vivien Kent, a fictional character inspired by Jessica Pressler, the New York Magazine journalist who blew the lid off the scam.

As played by Anna Chlumsky, who was in Veep, Kent is one of the most annoying creations you’ll see all year: a sort of grown-up Nancy Drew who’s trying to recover from a career disaster. It’s a terrible performance in a terrible drama.

Part and parcel of being a TV critic, which is a very enjoyable job a lot of the time, is having to endure hours of rubbish every year in order to get to the good stuff.

What makes Inventing Anna particularly notable rubbish, however, is the person behind it: super-producer Shonda Rhimes, who in 2017 was lured away from network television by Netflix in a deal believed to be worth $100m to her.

Rhimes specialises in making glossy, kitschy guff in the mould of her biggest pre-Netflix hit, the ghastly soap-in-scrubs medical drama Grey’s Anatomy.

Her first Netflix project was schlocky Regency romp Bridgerton, which resembles an ITV period drama with a bigger budget, a lot more sex and countless anachronistic needle drops.

But while Bridgerton is produced by Rhimes’s company Shondaland, its creation is down to others. Inventing Anna, on the other hand, is entirely her baby. The stink is all on her.

It’s a particularly egregious example of what happens when Netflix gives one person a tonne of money and complete freedom to make whatever they want.

Rhimes is not the only member of Netflix’s elite club of over-rewarded producers. Ryan Murphy (Glee, American Horror Story, American Crime Story) landed a similar deal to Rhimes, only he was paid a staggering $300m.

So far, all that money has bought the company The Politician, Hollywood and Ratched, all of them complete tripe.

There seems to be a pattern emerging here.

These supersized paydays are great for the people getting them, but they’re surely part of the reason Netflix, which turns out not to have bottomless pockets after all, has been cancelling so many perfectly good shows lately.