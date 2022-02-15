| 7.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Inventing Anna is latest stinker to show how super-producers’ mega-bucks deals are harming Netflix

Pat Stacey

Inventing Anna is a stinker

Julia Garner stars in Netflix's 'lousy' new mini-series Inventing Anna Expand
Inventing Anna creator Shonda Rhimes Expand

Close

Julia Garner stars in Netflix's 'lousy' new mini-series Inventing Anna

Julia Garner stars in Netflix's 'lousy' new mini-series Inventing Anna

Inventing Anna creator Shonda Rhimes

Inventing Anna creator Shonda Rhimes

/

Julia Garner stars in Netflix's 'lousy' new mini-series Inventing Anna

AN apology is in order. I stated in last Friday’s weekend preview that the mini-series Inventing Anna runs to just six episodes — an uncommonly modest number for Netflix, which is notorious for making bloated dramas that drag on far longer than they need to.

Even some of the streamer’s strongest offerings, such as the The Haunting of Hill House (10 episodes), one of the finest supernatural dramas in years, could benefit from having a couple of instalments lopped off.

Related topics

More On Netflix

Most Watched

Privacy