TAKE a look at Ireland’s most expensive apartment to rent – which has just been snapped up at €8000 a month.

In Pictures: Take a look inside Ireland's most expensive apartment to rent (at a whopping €8k a month)

And while some lucky occupant can afford to avail of the penthouse on Dublin’s quays, others like homeless mother-of-two Sommer O’Keefe face a daily battle to find accommodation.

The vast contrast features in the upcoming new series of RTE’s hit series ‘Find Me A Home’.

Sommer (23), from Tallaght, is shown to be at her wit’s end after her landlord is selling up and has terminated the lease.

After four months searching for alternative accommodation, she becomes homeless. Emergency accommodation services are so overwhelmed that at one point they suggest she and her two children may have to sleep in a Garda station.

Sommer says: “My children have done nothing wrong. What sleeping are they going to do in a Garda station? I knew it wouldn’t be the Four Seasons but I thought they’d at least be able to offer us a bed in a hostel.”

The former science student trudges to up to 50 viewings a week, where lettings can cost on average €1900 a month rental.

In the city centre, Dublin’s current talent apartment building on Grand Canal Dock has a stunning two floor penthouse (see gallery above).

Letting agent Owen Reilly boasts that it has amazing viewings of Howth, the Aviva stadium, the Phoenix park and the docklands.

“A little over 15 years ago this building was on contaminated land,” he says, before explaining that the top soil was sent to Holland for treatment.

The apartment was once sold for over €2 million before being bought by its current owner for €875,000.

“At €8000 this is the highest apartment available to let in Ireland,” admits Owen. “90% of our tenants last year were not Irish.”

The programme also features the property hunt in Limerick, where rentals have increased by a massive 20pc in the past year.

David Waddell, Executive Producer, Waddell Media who produces the series for RTE said: "With landlords exiting the rental sector in their droves, we see the resulting consequences; leases are being terminated and vulnerable families face eviction with nowhere else to go."

Edel O’Brien, series producers says: "In Dublin, rental values are now 30% higher than at the Celtic Tiger peak. In pricey Grand Canal Dock, we give viewers a peek into a rental that holds the title of the highest apartment available for rent in the country.

"The Millennium Tower penthouse is €8,000 a month and for that you get three bedrooms, private lift access and unrivalled views of Dublin city and port."

Across the six episodes a variety of buyers, sellers and renters are followed as they face the lack of supply and affordability.

With location still a huge determinant in values there’s a widening gulf between property in urban and rural areas.

'Find Me A Home' introduces viewers to sellers struggling to off-load their losses, while some first time buyers, priced out of their preferred locations, find more space and better value in the commuter belt.

* Find Me A Home’s first episode in the new season will be shown on RTE1 on Thursday at 8.30pm

