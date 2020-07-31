Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones arrive for the Virgin Media BAFTA TV awards at the TV Centre, Wood Lane, London. Photo credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Maynooth's Paul Mescal and his Normal People co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones are one of the first few arrivals for this year's Bafta Awards, taking place in London this evening.

The stars, who play Connell and Marianne in the smash hit show, have arrived at the Virgin Media Bafta TV awards at the TV Centre, Wood Lane, London.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic the ceremony is being held behind closed doors with all nominees participating over video call.

Paul Mescal arrives for the Virgin Media BAFTA TV awards at the TV Centre, Wood Lane, London. Photo credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Paul Mescal arrives for the Virgin Media BAFTA TV awards at the TV Centre, Wood Lane, London. Photo credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

However, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal have now reunited and will join host Richard Ayoade in the studio as guest presenters.

Actors Adrian Lester, Himesh Patel and Joe Cole, actress Michelle Keegan, presenters Maya Jama and Stacey Dooley and comedian Greg Davies will also be on hand.

Paul Mescal and daisy Edgar-Jones measure out 1 metre of safe social distance as they pose for photographers at the Virgin Media BAFTA TV awards at the TV Centre, Wood Lane, London. Due to the coronavirus pandemic the ceremony is being held behind closed doors with all nominees participating over video call. Photo credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Paul Mescal and daisy Edgar-Jones measure out 1 metre of safe social distance as they pose for photographers at the Virgin Media BAFTA TV awards at the TV Centre, Wood Lane, London. Due to the coronavirus pandemic the ceremony is being held behind closed doors with all nominees participating over video call. Photo credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Ayoade will be joined online by Billy Porter, Chris O'Dowd, David Tennant, Jeff Goldblum, Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Michael Sheen and Ruth Madeley, all presenting via video-link.

Paul Mescal arrives for the Virgin Media BAFTA TV awards at the TV Centre, Wood Lane, London. Photo credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Paul Mescal arrives for the Virgin Media BAFTA TV awards at the TV Centre, Wood Lane, London. Photo credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

The event will be broadcast on BBC One from 7pm.

Sky drama Chernobyl and Netflix’s royal saga The Crown are among the hit dramas leading the way at this year’s TV Baftas.

Both have secured three nominations each for the main awards.

The TV Baftas will be held as a closed-studio, socially-distanced show hosted by Richard Ayoade at 7pm on Friday on BBC One.

PA Media