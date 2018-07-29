Entertainment TV News

Sunday 29 July 2018

'In absolute bits' - Previously unseen clips from Love Island’s baby task leaves viewers in hysterics

Wes and Megan (ITV)
Wes and Megan (ITV)
Jack and Dani and their plastic baby on Love Island. PIC: ITV
Josh and Kaz (ITV)
Jack with baby Kimberley (ITV)
Jack and Dani (ITV)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Last night, Love Island viewers were shown previously unseen scenes from last week’s baby task that left them in hysterics.

In the clips, Jack was seen pillaging the toy baby doll that Megan and Wes were tasked with looking after, and hiding it up a tree.

Megan began to panic when she realised she had “lost their little girl”.

“How did you lose her?” Wes asked.

'I left her in Laura’s capable hands!' she said.

Meanwhile, Jack had hidden the baby up a tree outside the villa.

'Megan’s lost the baby!' Wes announced to the bemused islanders, who already knew about Jack’s prank.

Jack answered: 'She might be in a tree…'

When Wes found the doll, Megan exclaimed “I'm never gonna leave her again!”

Viewers, much amused by Jack's prank, took to Twitter to write about it.

Love Island will air its penultimate episode on Sunday and the final on Monday, at 9PM, on ITV2.

Online Editors

Entertainment Newsletter

Going out? Staying in? From great gigs to film reviews and listings, entertainment has you covered.

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment