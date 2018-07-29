Last night, Love Island viewers were shown previously unseen scenes from last week’s baby task that left them in hysterics.

'In absolute bits' - Previously unseen clips from Love Island’s baby task leaves viewers in hysterics

In the clips, Jack was seen pillaging the toy baby doll that Megan and Wes were tasked with looking after, and hiding it up a tree.

Megan began to panic when she realised she had “lost their little girl”.

“How did you lose her?” Wes asked.

'I left her in Laura’s capable hands!' she said.

Meanwhile, Jack had hidden the baby up a tree outside the villa.

'Megan’s lost the baby!' Wes announced to the bemused islanders, who already knew about Jack’s prank.

Jack answered: 'She might be in a tree…'

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No it's just Wes and Megan's baby stuck up a tree! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/oPyuVaJfvs — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 28, 2018 BABY IN THE FUCKING TREE.... IM DEAD.... THATS SAVAGE 😂😂😂 #LoveIsland — Bron 🦄 (@_takeme2themoon) July 28, 2018 Wish the Love Island producers would put more of the funny shit they show during Weekly Hotlist into the main show. Megan losing her baby and New Jack hiding it up a tree is comedy gold #LoveIsland — Lewis Wollington (@lewiswollington) July 28, 2018 That clip on Weekly Hotlist of Megan losing her baby and Wes finding it in a tree has me in absolute bits 😭😂 #LoveIsland — katie (@Kaaaaatie_x) July 28, 2018

When Wes found the doll, Megan exclaimed “I'm never gonna leave her again!”

Viewers, much amused by Jack's prank, took to Twitter to write about it.

Love Island will air its penultimate episode on Sunday and the final on Monday, at 9PM, on ITV2.

Online Editors