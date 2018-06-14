Game of Throne actor Liam Cunningham was in Taste Of Dublin today enjoying some down time before he returns to set to finish filming the HBO epic-fantasy series.

Game of Throne actor Liam Cunningham was in Taste Of Dublin today enjoying some down time before he returns to set to finish filming the HBO epic-fantasy series.

'I’m very close to getting rid of the beard' - Liam Cunningham on how he's 'very close' to finishing Game Of Thrones

The actor told independent.ie that he plans to take a few months off once filming wraps up.

“We are very, very close to finishing the entire thing… I’m very close to getting rid of the beard,” he joked. “I’m going to, what’s known in the trade as 'decompress', so I’m going to do nothing for the summer, and then of course I’m going to start panicking that I’ll never work again, and then we’ll see what happens.”

He added that he's looking forward to supporting some Irish theatre productions this summer. “The Snapper is starting up in the Gate, so I’m a big fan of Roddy Doyle, and it’s very different for the Gate theatre so I think they should be given a bit of support.”

Liam, who plays Davos Seaworth in the series, recalled at Taste today his childhood memories of foods like coddle and crispy pancakes. He told Independent.ie: “When I was growing up I spent most of my time eating Finglas crispy pancakes and the odd coddle at the weekend.”

“So having moved on,” he joked, “I do enjoy a bit of my grub. Myself and my son, who’s here, we love cooking. He’s chef-ing as well at the minute.” Read more: Liam Cunningham says he'll be 'back collecting the dole' when Game of Thrones wraps

Online Editors