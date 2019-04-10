'I'm thick skinned, so if I don't get it back I won't be going crying into anything' - Mairead Ronan hopes to return to Ireland's Fittest Family

Mairead Ronan waltzed off with the Dancing With The Stars Glitterball Trophy in series three - but she's still not a shoo-in when it comes to fronting RTE's flagship show Ireland's Fittest Family.

Last year Kathryn Thomas filled in for Mairead, who was heavily pregnant with her third baby Bonnie at the time.

Mairead (39) ruled herself out of the running, having fronted the first five series of the show.

"I hope to get Fittest Family back this year - but I really don't know if I am," she told the Herald.

"It was Kathryn last year because I was just too pregnant so we don't know what's going to happen.

"The coaches are all confirmed and it's the same ones who are coming back, so I hope to get it because we're all in a lovely WhatsApp group together and I love the girls.

"I was getting motivational messages the whole time on Dancing With The Stars."

The fitness programme, made by Kite Entertainment, has already gone into pre-production and series seven is set to air in the autumn.

However, Mairead said she was realistic about the changing nature of the TV business and was accustomed to going with the flow.

She recently discovered RTE's travel show Getaways, which she fronted with Tommy Bowe and Vogue Williams, will not be returning to the schedules.

"You just take it as it comes and I'm thick skinned, so if I don't get it back I won't be going crying into anything," she said.

The show has super-healthy families from around the country competing to be crowned the fittest, while mentored by sports stars Anna Geary, Davy Fitzgerald, Donncha O'Callaghan and Derval O'Rourke.

Meanwhile, Mairead said she had still not been able to bring herself to watch last month's final of Dancing With The Stars, in which she became the first female winner of the series.

"I'm afraid I'll burst into tears because I'm still so emotional about it," she said.

"I have watched other episodes. I've sat down with a glass of wine and gone back over them but still haven't been able to watch the final."

Mairead was in front of the cameras again yesterday, helping to launch The Big Hello!, the first National Community Weekend, taking place on the May bank holiday weekend.

The initiative is aimed at encouraging people to get to know their neighbours and attend events in their areas.

