The Apprentice returns next week and the new batch of 16 hopefuls are as shy and retiring as ever.

'I'm the Beyonce of business' - the new batch of Apprentice hopefuls are as modest as ever

This year’s line-up of contestants on the BBC One show includes eight women and eight men from a wide variety of business backgrounds, including IT, fashion design, law and tree surgery.

They will be competing to win a whopping £250,000 investment for their business, and the chance to have Lord Sugar as their business partner.

The Apprentice candidates (BBC)

Alex Finn (21), an IT consultant from The Wirral, says, "I'm like a cash machine - if you push the right buttons, I will give you money."

David Alden, a tax advisor from East Yorkshire, says his friends and family have nicknamed him the Duracell bunny as he can “take on so much and never stop”. He adds, "I might look like your business cuddly bear, but if you cross me I'll knock your stuffing out."

Londoner Daniel Elahi (28), meanwhile, compares himself to The Wolf of Wall Street's Jordan Belfort and says, "They say money can't buy happiness. But I'd rather be crying in a sports car than a banger.'

Kayode Damali (26) reckons he has a "smile that controls the national grid". He adds, "I'm not anyone, I'm Kayode Damali. If you're not your own biggest fan, who do you expect to be it for you?"

Law graduate Kurran Pooni (22) plans on winning the money before bagging an Oscar.

Among the girls, “Mumpreneur” Khadija Kalifa, who has run her own eco-friendly cleaning business for the past three years, said she hopes to be likeable but can be cut-throat when necessary.

“Whatever I say I’m going to make happen happens,” she said.

Business owner Camilla Ainsworth, 22, is a self-confessed adrenaline junkie who loves to try anything new and exciting – from skydiving to swimming with sharks.

“I’m a bundle of energy and creativity and certainly a one off… ain’t no Vanilla Camilla,” she said.

Sian Gabbion (25), who runs a swimwear company, describes herself as the "Beyonce of business".

Khadija Kalifa (26) says, "Whatever I say I'm going to make happen, happens. My daughter wants a swimming pool and I'm here to make sure that happens."

Lawyer Sarah Ann Magson (37) says, "I am used to laying down the law in the courtroom, but now I'm going to lay down the law in the boardroom."

This year Lord Sugar ups the ante from the start of the series and tells the candidates to “expect the unexpected”.

The business tycoon sends the candidates to Malta straight after the first boardroom, warning them: “Remember, this is NOT a holiday.” While there, they are tasked with buying nine items at the lowest possible prices.

Unfortunately, they make a series of hapless mistakes from the girls buying the same item twice to the boys mistaking a piece of diving equipment for an octopus. Yes, really.

Lord Sugar will also be sending the candidates to Glasgow to sell art, to Birmingham to clinch deals at a Body Building Expo and back to London to launch a budget airline.

The businessman will be joined once again by aides Baroness Karren Brady and Claude Littner, who will be his eyes and ears on the tasks.

Speaking about the impact of social media on the show, Lord Sugar said, “Well, the thing is, when we started 14 years ago there was no such thing as social media, there was no such thing as iPlayer, there was no such thing, really, as the internet.

“Things change as we go through. The candidates for the series are briefed at an early stage that they have to be very careful of what they do as far as social media is concerned.

“Social media can be their enemy because before we select some of the candidates, we use it ourselves to work out what some of them have been up to.”

Lord Sugar, Baroness Karren Brady and Claude Littner (BBC)

Comedian Rhod Gilbert resumes his role at the helm of sister show You’re Fired, airing each week on BBC2 straight after the main show.

Two special episodes, The Final Five and Why I Fired Them, will also return to reveal the stories behind the series. The Final Five shares the journey of the five strongest candidates, just before they battle it out to secure their place in the final. As the series reaches its climax, Lord Sugar will reveal further insight into his boardroom decisions in Why I Fired Them.

Fans will also be able to keep up to date with Apprentice news on social media, including the programme’s new Instagram channel.

The Apprentice will air weekly on Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC One from October 3, followed by You’re Fired at 10pm on BBC Two.

Online Editors