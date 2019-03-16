'I'm taking a risk singing Sia's song' - Dubliner Eva Campbell gearing up for 'ruthless' Voice UK knockouts

Having triumphed at the battles, Dublin teen Eva Campbell is gearing up for the most 'ruthless' round of The Voice UK tonight.

Eva (17) from Skerries will sing Sia's 'Unstoppable' during the first round of knockouts on tonight's episode of the hit ITV talent show.

Coaches Olly Murs, Jennifer Hudson, will.i.am and Tom Jones are each tasked with whittling their teams down from six to just two who will go through to the live semi-finals.

Olly will divide his team into two groups of three and one from each group will go through.

"It's really ruthless but that's what the competition is," Eva tells Independent.ie. "I'm just so grateful to have gotten to Olly's top six and hopefully I'll get through."

Prior to her battle against Callum Butterworth, Eva was nervous given the song they had to sing was Niall Horan's This Town, which would not be Eva's usual style.

"I thought there was no way I was going through," she says. "But then it really surprised me. The performance ended up going really well. You could definitely hear the nerves in my voice a little bit but that's natural. It's so surreal when you're standing out there."

Eva feels much more comfortable with tonight's song, which she chose herself. In fact, she was given "free rein" over the song and choreography.

"I feel like I was probably holding back a little bit in my blinds and battle but knockouts are a really good time to let it all loose and show everyone how much I have progressed in the competition, how much my confidence has grown as well.

"I absolutely adore this song. I've taken a bit of a risk singing it because it's such a huge song and she's such a huge inspiration to me and has such a huge voice. I just really needed to do the song justice."

Eva describes Olly as an "incredible mentor" who works one on one with his acts each week. This week he's joined by Anne-Marie to help with the mentoring, and Eva is a big fan.

"I was a bit star stuck," she admits. "I was literally fangirling. When I walked out I couldn't believe it was her. S he looked so gorgeous. She's one of the nicest people I've ever met.

"I'm such a huge fan. I've seen her twice in concert. I'm obsessed with her so to get to meet her and perform in front of her was amazing. I listen to her all the time."

While Eva's immediate competition is her Olly team mates, if she progresses to the next round she'll be up against the best of the other teams too.

One of those acts could well be Callum Butterworth, who was stolen by will.i.am for his team following their battle. Eva was genuinely "overjoyed" that he progressed in the competition too.

"It was the best outcome," she says. "I could be happy for myself but I could also be happy for Callum. When I initially found out I was through of course I was ecstatic but I couldn't really relax because I knew he was standing right beside me absolutely heartbroken. That made me feel upset so the fact he got through it was the perfect outcome for us both."

The Voice UK continues on Virgin Media One at 9pm tonight.

Online Editors