'I'm scared of heights, rats, snakes – everything' - Nadine Coyle and Irish comedian Andrew Maxwell join I'm a Celebrity

The former Girls Aloud star said that she has become more fearful and less gutsy since becoming a mother to daughter Anaiya nearly six years ago.

Coyle, 34, is one of the 10 stars on the line-up for this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity, along with the likes of Caitlyn Jenner, Ian Wright, Kate Garraway and Jacqueline Jossa.

She said: “I really want to try something completely new. I am scared of so many things. I used to be brave.

“In the past, I’ve opened a restaurant, had a record label, had my daughter and it was go, go, go with all of these.

“Now I have got so fearful even being in the car, flying or general things. I think it is since I became a parent that I am much more afraid.”

Coyle said she hopes that the jungle-based series, which will include having to live on food rations with very few luxuries in a camp in Australia, as well as undertaking tricky challenges which often involve creepy crawlies, will have a positive impact on her.

“I really hope that by doing this, it pushes me so far out the comfort zone and that I learn to be comfortable, feel relaxed and do the things that I didn’t used to be afraid of,” she said.

Northern Irish singer Coyle said she is scared of “heights, rats, snakes – everything”, and that her loved ones have had mixed emotions about her new TV challenge.

“Some of my friends and family were really shocked,” she said.

“They asked me what I was doing and pointed out I was afraid of my own shadow! But I am just hoping my jungle lady will come out!”

The reality of living in the jungle camp, Coyle said, will be a learning curve, as she has not done anything like it before.

She said: “I’ve never boiled water on a fire, chopped firewood, slept outside – I do hope I learn stuff about me and it’s the next phase.”

Girls Aloud in 2012 (Ian West/PA)

Coyle has also said that being separated from Anaiya, five, is going to be one of the most difficult challenges of all.

If she is not the first celebrity to be voted out by the public, it will be the longest they have ever been apart, and she said: “I have been away for 10 days for work before but not longer.

“I am dreading being away from everybody and not being able to phone and say ‘how are you doing? How is my daughter?’”

Coyle had Anaiya with former American football star Jason Bell, in February 2014. She recently split from Bell following an 11-year relationship.

Meanwhile, Dublin comedian Andrew Maxwell is a surprise addition to this year's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! line-up.

The former Mock The Week star (45) was photographed leaving Brisbane Airport alongside several other celebrities who will also feature on the hit show fronted by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

When asked to take off his sunglasses for the photographs, the Kilbarrack native declined, saying: "No one will know who I am anyway."

When asked what he was most afraid of, the married dad-of-three told reporters at Brisbane that it was snakes, but added: "I'm going to fight them."

"We don't have snakes in Ireland and you should never trust an animal without shoulders who can't shrug."

Although he's a regular on Ireland's live comedy circuit, he's best known in the UK for voicing reality dating show Ex On The Beach and also presented Conspiracy Road Trip.

Maxwell was a regular on RTE comedy show The Panel, which ran for eight years before being shelved in 2011.

His appearance will come as a surprise to many, given that his profile won't be as high as fellow celebrity participants like Caitlyn Jenner or Kate Garraway.

Here is a rundown of the 10 famous faces hoping to be crowned the King or Queen of the Jungle this year:

Ian Wright (ITV)

1. Ian Wright

Age: 56

Profession: Former Arsenal and England striker turned sports pundit.

Phobia: “Some of those things (snakes, rats and creepy crawlies) will make me squirm but I will deal with them when I am in there!”

Nadine Coyle (ITV)

2. Nadine Coyle

Age: 34

Profession: Northern Irish singer who rose to fame as part of Girls Aloud

Phobia: “Heights, rats, snakes – everything!”

Myles Stephenson (ITV)

3. Myles Stephenson

Age: 28

Profession: Member of boy band Rak-Su, who won the X Factor in 2017

Phobia: “Bugs and spiders – I have to get my family members to get rid of them for me!”

Adele Roberts (ITV)

4. Adele Roberts

Age: 40

Profession: Radio 1 DJ and former Big Brother contestant

Phobia: “Spiders – I am so petrified!”

Andrew Maxwell (ITV)

5. Andrew Maxwell

Age: 44

Profession: Comedian

Phobia: “I don’t like the look of any of those guys – the insects and creepy crawlies!”

Jacqueline Jossa (ITV)

6. Jacqueline Jossa

Age: 27

Profession: Soap star best known as Lauren Branning in EastEnders

Phobia: “Insects, creatures, spiders – everything.”

Roman Kemp (ITV)

7. Roman Kemp

Age: 26

Profession: Capital Radio DJ and son of Spandau Ballet bassist Martin Kemp

Phobia: “Cotton wool, and I won’t like trials in the dark.”

Caitlyn Jenner (ITV)

8. Caitlyn Jenner

Age: 70

Profession: Retired Olympic gold medal–winning decathlete turned reality TV star

Phobia: “None but, like everyone, insects do gross me out.”

James Haskell (ITV)

9. James Haskell

Age: 34

Profession: Former England rugby union player

Phobia: “I’m not going to tell you!”

Kate Garraway (ITV)

10. Kate Garraway

Age: 52

Profession: Good Morning Britain presenter and radio host

Phobia: “Spiders, heights, being in a box covered with snakes – I am terrified of absolutely everything.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! starts on Sunday November 17 at 9pm on ITV/Virgin Media Two.

Additional reporting by PA

Online Editors