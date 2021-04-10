‘I’m praying that you die’ – influencer Rachel Gorry reveals horrific trolling after husband’s death 

Rachel Gorry (29) pictured with her late husband Daniel and three children, Leah (9), Holly (5) and Hannah (3)

Irish influencer Rachel Gorry has opened up about the trolling she faced for discussing her late husband’s terminal illness.

Ms Gorry first set up an Instagram account alongside her husband Daniel to focus on their house revamp, but it slowly became a platform for them to document his cancer.

In 2018, Daniel was diagnosed with stage four oesophageal cancer, and was given a maximum of five years to live. While Ms Gorry initially began to receive warm messages from people about his condition, things quickly turned sour as her account blew up.

Speaking on RTÉ's The Late Late Show, Ms Gorry, who has three young daughters with Daniel, explained that at first they got messages along the lines of: “I feel so alone, and I can so relate to what you’re saying.”

She added: “And it is very lonely, like my family, my friends, Daniel’s family, are amazing. But I feel like you can kind of get a sense when I’m talking to my sisters or whatever, they can sympathise with me but they don’t understand.

“Whereas this stranger on Instagram has lost a husband and can really relate. So, I was helping them, they were helping me. Talking is therapy, I really believe that.”

But as Daniel’s condition became worse and the number of people following the account increased, more hateful messages were targeted towards Rachel.

“Daniel was on his deathbed and people were saying you know: ‘I’m thinking of you, and I’m praying for you’. And one lady messaged me and said: ‘I’m praying’ and I said: ‘thank you so much,” Ms Gorry said.

“And she said: ‘I’m praying that you die and go kill yourself’. Crazy stuff.”

“And that was my kind of first trolling and this just took my breath away. I couldn’t believe that. Like, you hear about trolls and you kind of don’t think anything of it until you’re on the other end.”

Many of the trolls would also criticize her and say: “‘I’m not grieving properly, I’m not grieving right’.” They questioned why she wasn’t crying more. However, Ms Gorry explained that it was important to keep living for her daughters, Leah, Holly and Hannah.

“Me and Daniel, we spoke about what way we wanted to rear the kids.

“Daniel wanted me to be there for the kids. He said: ‘you need to be there for the kids, we want to give the kids a happy childhood’.

“To people then looking in, you’re not grieving right because you’re able to get out of bed. ‘You should be in your bed’. And I’m like: ‘I won’t do that, I need to be there for my kids, that’s not an option for me.’”

After Daniel’s passing, Ms Gorry did take a short break from Instagram, in particular to avoid the trolling, but she did return saying: ‘Why would I let them win?’

Ms Gorry and her followers recently managed to raise over €180,00 for the Oesophageal Cancer Fund and Tullamore Hospital.

