‘I’m p***ed off’ – Irish X Factor hopeful Brendan Murray 'eyeballs' Simon Cowell after last week's remarks

Ireland’s X Factor contestant Brendan Murray impressed Simon Cowell last night after the judge slated his performance at the first live show last week.

This week, the 21-year-old Galway native performed Cher’s “Believe” for Guilty Pleasures Week, and was determined to impress the judges..

Simon Cowell, who had previously said Brendan was one of the best singers they had seen, said he found the first part of his performance last week "boring".

Ahead of his performance last night, Brendan admitted that he was "p***ed off" at Simon's remarks.

“That got to me a little it, I didn’t think it would. I’m still getting my head around it,” he said.

His mentor Louis Tomlinson asked: "How do you feel about Simon’s comments?"

"I’m p***ed off," he said, adding that Simon’s feedback would only make him stronger.

"Simon’s comments were probably the best thing that’s happened to me because it’s the push to make me stand out above anyone else," he said.

So what was Cowell's verdict this week?

"I thought that was better Brendan, and I’ll tell you why,’ he said. ‘I felt like you wanted it, that you cared, you were eyeballing me, 'I don’t need you anymore. Ok, I’ve got it'."

