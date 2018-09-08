Former The Voice of Ireland winner Patrick Donoghue, now known as Patrick James, failed to get past his first X Factor audition on Saturday night's show.

'I'm not going to remember you in one hour' - Simon Cowell halts Voice of Ireland winner Patrick James' X Factor audition

Patrick (27) from Dublin won the fourth series of the now axed RTE talent show but was described on X Factor as a 'pub singer'.

He tackled Rag'n'Bone man's powerful hit Human for judges Robbie Williams, Ayda Field, and Simon Cowell.

Before he started singing he told the judges that he sings in pubs and clubs and anywhere that will let him sing. Robbie encouraged him by saying, "Come on, blow us away".

However, shortly thereafter Simon stopped the music and told Patrick, "I'm really sorry, I'm not feeling this. I'm not going to remember you in one hour."

Robbie Williams agreed with Simon, but his delivery of the bad news was kinder, "You can sing. You've got a set of pipes. It's incredible. But I'm not feeling it either, and I don't know why that is."

Patrick was gracious and thanked the judges before leaving the stage.

Simon then addressed the other judges and said, "That was a really energetic start."

Robbie Williams added, "Yeah, nothing remarkable. Personality, personality, personality."

The judges were more impressed by a transgender singer who wowed the audience with their emotional take on Kodaline's All I Want.

Felix Shepherd, a 20-year-old songwriting student, received four yeses. He told the judges that he had been born Emily, and had undergone private treatment paid for by his mother.

He revealed that the transition from Emily to Felix had resulted in his voice dropping lower, but told the panel he was "an everyday person".

Shepherd, who received a standing ovation from the Wembley audience, said: "I'm more than just a transgender guy.

"We can be kind of overlooked I suppose. I live a normal life. I'm an everyday kind of person.

"My name was Emily. I was in Year 9 at school and didn't really know who I was.

"My mum paid for me to have treatment privately. I'm just blessed with the people that I have around me."

The singer also said that his voice used to be a falsetto, before dropping lower with treatment to transition.

His cover impressed judges, as did his "great attitude", according to Cowell, as he told the live audience about his transition.

Robbie Williams, Ayda Field and Louis Tomlinson joined in the applause of the audience.

Cowell said of the audience response: "Felix, you didn't get four yeses. You got 5,000 yeses."

Williams added to the X Factor hopeful: "Your journey so far in life is fascinating."

Representatives for the show have said that Shepherd is not the programme's first transgender contestant.

Teenage duo Aaliyah Robinson, 14, and Acacia K, 15, who were brought together by some impromptu plotting by Cowell, also bagged four yeses.

Given just an hour to prepare a duet, the teenagers sealed their place in the next round with a performance of Bang Bang by Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj.

Looking to make a similar impact to 4th Impact, 17-year-old student and fellow Filipino Maria Laroco received a standing ovation for her powerful performance of Prince's Purple Rain.

Ivo Dimchev got the approval of three X Factor judges, although Tomlinson was not convinced, calling the act "a bit too weird for me", after the moustachioed Bulgarian sang a high-pitched original number.

