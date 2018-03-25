Liverpool teenager Jake Carter was left singing for joy tonight after sashaying home as the surprise winner of RTE’s Dancing with the Stars.

'I'm lost for words!' - Jake Carter is the winner of Dancing with the Stars

The 19-year-old singer managed to sidestep hot rivals Anna Geary and Deirdre O’Kane out of the way in the battle for the coveted glitterball trophy, much to his shock.

Singer Jake Carter and Karen Byrne ,during the Final of RTE’s Dancing with the Stars. Pic: kobpix

With proud brother Nathan watching from the audience, an emotional Jake said that he couldn’t believe his win, alongside partner Karen Byrne. “I’ve had an absolute ball. I’m lost for words. And I’m sorry for anyone who had to see me with my top off again,” he said.

Former Cork Camogie Player and Broadcaster Anna Geary and Kai Widdrington , during the Final of RTE’s Dancing with the Stars. Pic: kobpix

Comedienne Deirdre O’Kane and John Edward Nolan,during the Final of RTE’s Dancing with the Stars. Pic: kobpix

As proof that only the strongest survived until the end, each celebrity had to perform no less than three different routines as they fought it out for the public’s vote. Opening the show in style was Deirdre O’Kane who was also celebrating her 50th birthday on the same day.

Singer Jake Carter and Karen Byrne ,during the Final of RTE’s Dancing with the Stars. Pic: kobpix

But she betrayed no signs of slowing down as she danced an energetic Charleston to Nicole Kidman’s ‘Sparkling Like Diamonds.’ It was described by judge Loraine Barry as “an exquisite start to the show.” The comedian said that she really wanted to do her partner John Nolan proud on the last night and so she “danced her heart out”, before being presented with a comically-small cake for her milestone birthday.

Comedienne Deirdre O’Kane and John Edward Nolan,during the Final of RTE’s Dancing with the Stars. Pic: kobpix

Then it was the turn of a bare-chested - and bare-footed - Jake Carter who pulled out one of his best performances to do a contemporary ballroom routine to ‘Sign of the Times’ by Harry Styles. It was deemed ‘magnificent’ by judge Julien Benson, while Loraine said that he “knocked it out of the park.”

Third finalist and Bookies favourite Anna Geary put in a sizzling Tango to the tune of the David Bowie classic Rebel Rebel as she endevoured to add another victory to her bulging collection.

Former Cork Camogie Player and Broadcaster Anna Geary and Kai Widdrington , during the Final of RTE’s Dancing with the Stars. Pic: kobpix

Alluding to his recent revelation that he has Cystic Fibrosis, judge Julien Benson said the first time he saw her dancing the routine was “from a hospital bed” and he praised her for improving her routine so greatly. The former Cork Camogie captain also scored the first 30 of the night from the panel of judges, thanks to her lively Charleston to the tune of ‘Bang Bang’ by Will.i.am.

Singer Jake Carter and Karen Byrne ,during the Final of RTE’s Dancing with the Stars. Pic: kobpix

But not going out without a fight was comedian Deirdre, who got a huge cheer for her final dance to ‘Let me Entertain You.’ She said afterwards to host Nicky Byrne that after spending so long on the show, it was “hard not to be a little heart-broken but I’m elated.”

Singer Jake also nabbed the full 30 marks from judges with an emotoinal performance to ‘Mad World’ and was praised by judge Julien for his, ahem, great ball control. For her final dance, Anna was told that she “knocked it out of the park” for dancing to ‘This is Me’ and got another perfoect 30 from the judges. Last night’s show also saw all 11 celebrities reuniting for a final turn around the dance-floor with the atmosphere backstage being compared to the lsat day of school for the cast and crew of 2018.

