'I'm Irish'- Normal People's Paul Mescal reminds UK publications after Emmy nomination

Paul Mescal has tweeted "I'm Irish" in response to a number of UK publications labelling him as British following his Emmy nomination.

Following the nomination, Mescal became the latest Irish star to be mistakenly labelled British by a number of UK publications.

The 24 year old responded simply, tweeting "I'm Irish" this afternoon.

I’m Irish. — Paul Mescal (@mescal_paul) July 29, 2020

Mescal was included in The Mail Online's British Emmy nominees, while he, along with Andrew Scott from Dublin were considered British talent by the Guardian who wrote: "There was a strong showing for British talent including Paul Mescal nominated for Normal People, Dev Patel for Modern Love, Andrew Scott for Black Mirror, Matthew MacFadyen for Succession and Helena Bonham Carter for The Crown."

The Kildare actor, who was one of four nominees from Normal People, was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series.

Normal People director Lenny Abrahamson also picked up a nomination for Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, with writers Sally Rooney and Alice Birch nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series and Louise Kiely for Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series.

Meanwhile, Scott (43 ) is nominated in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series section for his one off appearance in the ‘Smithereens’ episode of Black Mirror.

My actual face right now! Thank you to absolutely everyone at @ElementPictures,@hulu and @bbcthree! @lennyabrahamson I will never be able to thank you enough â¤ï¸! @DaisyEdgarJones this only exists because of you and your extraordinary talent itâs as simple as that! Thank you all x pic.twitter.com/s3t6hqr0SW — Paul Mescal (@mescal_paul) July 28, 2020

Earlier, Mescal's co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones, who plays his on screen romantic interest Marianne Sheridan, posted a glowing tribute to Mescal, who plays Connell Waldron, and director Lenny Abrahamson.

"I could not be more proud of these two utterly incredible people, working with you both has been one of the greatest joys of my life," she said.

"Also huge congrats to Louise Kiely, you’re incredible, and also Sally and Alice and Element Pictures, we smashed it."

Edgar-Jones was unlucky to miss out on a nomination of her own and was tipped to be in the running for the female lead equivalent of Mescal's nomination.

Abrahamson said earlier that Mescal's nomination was also a mark on the ability of his co-star.

It's amazing to see people go from being unknown performers in the beginning to stars by the end of it, so for them the journey has been unbelievable. It has been life changing," he said on Morning Ireland.

"I'm so delighted for Paul to be nominated but I think that it's also, in a way, a nomination for Daisy because it was such a two-hander that it's hard to disentangle one performance from the other.

"So I just wanted to pay tribute to her brilliance."

