'I'm intrigued by it but I would never do it' - Marty Morrissey rules himself out of political life

The RTE broadcaster and Dancing with the Stars personality has revealed he was approached by a political party to run as a candidate.

Speaking to the RTE Guide, the 59-year-old said did not reveal which party was eager to capitalise on his popularity, but said that he had declined the offer.

"I follow politics and I'm intrigued by it but I would never do it," he said.

However, he added, "I'm involved with a development committee at home as we want to generate some local employment."

Marty was born in Cork and was raised in New York before moving to Quilty in Clare, which is where he calls home.

Marty, who was a hugely popular contestant on Dancing with the Stars earlier this year, also revealed that he has "lost friends and neighbours" through suicide and is planning a 'Marty Party' fundraiser for Pieta House.

The host of RTE's The Marty Squad also said that he had been approached to write a biography and said that he will write it "but not yet".

