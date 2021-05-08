Lesley Roy has taken to the stage for her first rehearsal of Ireland’s 2021 Eurovision entry at the Rotterdam Ahoy Arena.

The Balbriggan born singer-songwriter will be performing ‘Maps’ at the semi-final of the song contest that will feature 16 other countries on Tuesday, May 18.

Those countries plus Germany, Italy and the Netherlands will vote in the semi-final ahead of the grand-final that will go out on RTÉ One on Saturday, May 22.

Due to Covid-19 the Eurovision was cancelled for the first time in its 65-year history in 2020, meaning Irish-born and New York resident Lesley didn’t get the chance to compete with her uplifting pop tune, Story of My Life.

However, she said she was very excited to be in Rotterdam.

“It has been a long build-up to getting there and it’s finally happening," she said.

“We are thrilled with the song and the staging and really looking forward to getting up there and performing.”.

After disappointment last year, she thanked fans for their support as she makes her journey to the world stage at last.

She added: “I’m so appreciative of all the support from everyone in Ireland on the road to getting here.

“I’m hoping to do Ireland proud this year, and that everyone at home can tune in.”

Maps has already passed one million streams, and the song video is edging close to a million views on YouTube.

Lesley, who has worked with some of the biggest stars in the business, including the likes of Katy Perry and Max Martin, has a packed schedule of rehearsals and virtual events, while in Rotterdam.

This will include an online event hosted by the Irish Embassy in The Netherlands on May 12.

