'I'm gutted and ashamed' - Roxanne Pallett 'crippled with embarrassment' after accusing Ryan Thomas of hitting her

The 'Emmerdale' actress quit the Channel 5 reality show over the weekend after accusing her housemate of punching her during a play fight, and she’s now revealed she feels “devastated” and full of “shame” at the thought of potentially ruining Ryan’s career with her accusations.

Speaking during an interview with ‘CBB’ host Emma Willis - which was aired during Monday’s episode but filmed earlier in the day - she said: “I feel devastated.

“It cripples me with embarrassment and shame that I could have put somebody in that position. Seeing the footage of Ryan in the Diary Room, distressed…

“I fully agree and understand with every single person’s reaction and perceptions to that. If I’d have been at home watching that I would have been the same.”

Roxanne (35) says that whilst she felt “genuinely disturbed” by the altercation at the time, she now understands she was “massively wrong”, and feels “gutted” to have accused the ‘Coronation Street’ star of assault.

She added: “I felt, genuinely, disturbed by the fact that somebody had invaded my personal space. Because Ryan and I didn’t have that tactile relationship, and he’d done that to me a couple of times, I almost felt like he’d done that on purpose. And I was wrong, massively wrong.

“I wish I had the words to say just how gutted and ashamed … hindsight’s a wonderful thing. I got it wrong, only I can go away now and work on figuring out why I became that sensitive that I manufactured a different version in my mind.”

Ryan Thomas has been handed a warning by Big Brother for an alleged confrontation with Roxanne Pallett (Ian West/PA)

And the actress isn’t sure if she’ll manage to revive her career following the incident, which has seen Ofcom receive over 11,000 complaints.

When asked by Emma if she thinks she’ll ever have a career again, Roxanne said: “I am scared about the future. But to be honest Emma, I just need to think about today, and today was important to me to come here and not just talk to you, but to talk to every single person that’s been following the show, that’s supporting me, that’s supporting Ryan, that’s involved in this.

“I needed to say I got it wrong, and I’m human, and I made a massive, massive, horrible mistake.”

