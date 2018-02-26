RTE news presenter Una O'Hagan bid farewell with her last news bulletin for the State broadcaster on Sunday night.

'I'm going to have words with you later' - RTE shares throwback footage of Una O'Hagan after her final news report

As the Six One news bulletin drew to a close Una's colleague Evanne Ni Chuilinn said, "The rest of the bulletin is dropped. You have one more job to do and that's to say a final farwell. Thank you from everybody as you present your final news bulletin on RTE."

A pleasure to share a studio with the lady that is Una O’Hagan on her last @rtenews bulletin x x pic.twitter.com/Lw9H7Yq5th — Evanne Ní Chuilinn (@EvanneNiC) February 25, 2018

Una replied, "Evanne, thank you so much and I'm gong to have words with you later!" before signing off for the final time in 34 years, "That's Sunday's Six One. From all of us a very good evening." The RTE Twitter account paid tribute with a throwback montage of footage of Una at work.

Una O'Hagan has just signed off her final news report, we couldn't let her go without a little trip down memory lane.... Wishing you a fond farewell and the best of luck in the future! pic.twitter.com/wXoQs1yUlH — RTE One (@RTEOne) February 25, 2018

"Una O'Hagan has just signed off her final news report, we couldn't let her go without a little trip down memory lane.... Wishing you a fond farewell and the best of luck in the future!" they wrote. Fellow RTE presenter Miriam O'Callaghan tweeted, "A huge loss for all of us in RTE - superb journalist and exceptionally warm, kind and generous colleague. Una you will be greatly missed."

A huge loss for all of us in RTE - superb journalist and exceptionally warm, kind and generous colleague. Una you will be greatly missed. https://t.co/GI7TWq2BzR — Miriam O'Callaghan (@MiriamOCal) February 25, 2018

Other colleagues and viewers also paid tribute on Twitter. Speaking to the Sunday Independent recently, Una said she felt the "time is right" to leave after 34 years, at the age of 55.

I liked Una O'Hagan, calm precise & somehow comforting no matter what story she was broadcasting — tlc (@Lapps100) February 25, 2018

"I guess I felt that I am 55, I have another few years working so I thought it is now or never," she said. "I can not leave the cocoon where I have really enjoyed myself and have had a successful career or I can go out and try something new." However, she clarified that she is not retiring, but is writing a book with her husband Colm which will be published in September.

Will miss you on the news Una! Always a brilliant journalist, superb colleague & wonderful woman. Enjoy the new projects x — Flor Mac Carthy (@florNEWS) February 25, 2018

Speaking about her final broadcast, she said it would have no bells and whistles. "I will keep it straight," she said. "Remember, I am not the news."

Ah no! Didn't realise Una was leaving the #news room! A most #professional & personable #lady. We're going to miss you! — Jane Jarve (@JaneJarve) February 25, 2018

Sad to see a great and professional news presenter say goodbye Slan Una — kieran stafford (@kieranstafford1) February 25, 2018

Professional, pleasant - and no damn nonsense. Best wishes for the future... — Hugh Jones (@southport70) February 25, 2018

