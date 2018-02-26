Entertainment TV News

Monday 26 February 2018

'I'm going to have words with you later' - RTE shares throwback footage of Una O'Hagan after her final news report

Una O'Hagan reporting for RTE news
Una O'Hagan reporting for RTE news
Aoife Kelly

Aoife Kelly

RTE news presenter Una O'Hagan bid farewell with her last news bulletin for the State broadcaster on Sunday night.

As the Six One news bulletin drew to a close Una's colleague Evanne Ni Chuilinn said, "The rest of the bulletin is dropped.  You have one more job to do and that's to say a final farwell.  Thank you from everybody as you present your final news bulletin on RTE."

Una replied, "Evanne, thank you so much and I'm gong to have words with you later!" before signing off for the final time in 34 years, "That's Sunday's Six One.  From all of us a very good evening."

The RTE Twitter account paid tribute with a throwback montage of footage of Una at work.

"Una O'Hagan has just signed off her final news report, we couldn't let her go without a little trip down memory lane.... Wishing you a fond farewell and the best of luck in the future!" they wrote.

Fellow RTE presenter Miriam O'Callaghan tweeted, "A huge loss for all of us in RTE - superb journalist and exceptionally warm, kind and generous colleague. Una you will be greatly missed."

Other colleagues and viewers also paid tribute on Twitter.

Speaking to the Sunday Independent recently, Una said she felt the "time is right" to leave after 34 years, at the age of 55.

"I guess I felt that I am 55, I have another few years working so I thought it is now or never," she said.  "I can not leave the cocoon where I have really enjoyed myself and have had a successful career or I can go out and try something new."

However, she clarified that she is not retiring, but is writing a book with her husband Colm which will be published in September.

Speaking about her final broadcast, she said it would have no bells and whistles. "I will keep it straight," she said. "Remember, I am not the news."

Read more: Legendary anchor Una O'Hagan announces she's leaving RTE News

Online Editors

Promoted Links

Related Content

Entertainment Newsletter

Going out? Staying in? From great gigs to film reviews and listings, entertainment has you covered.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment