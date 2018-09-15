Nadia Essex, the leading dating expert on E4's Celebs Go Dating, has announced her resignation from the hit show.

'I'm going down in flames' Celebs Go Dating expert Nadia Essex resigns following suspension from show

It comes just days after E4 confirmed she had been suspended from the show. Channel 4 said that the suspension was on account of "improper use of social media".

Nadia took to Instagram to make her announcement, writing, "Today I have officially resigned from Celebs Go Dating."

She included a quote by Jameela Jamil which reads, "I just cannot stay silent anymore. I can't. I don't care if I'm going down – I'm going down in flames. I'm fine not to work in this industry. But I'm not fine to not say something."

Nadia features in the first few episodes of the upcoming fifth season of the show, which has seen stars including Callum Best and Charlotte Crosby attempt to find love via the experts' help.

Nadia was joined by new dating expert Paul Carrick Bruson and junior matchmaker Tom Read Wilson for the new series as her original co-host Eden Blackman left the show in March.

The new series will see celebs including Olivia Attwood, Gogglebox's Amy Tapper, and singer Mutya Buena go on dates with ordinary members of the public in the hope of finding love.

Online Editors