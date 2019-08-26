'I'm completely burnt out' - Maura Higgins cancels personal appearances due to hectic schedule after Love Island

Love Island finalist Maura Higgins has cancelled a series of personal appearances due to burn out.

Love Island finalist Maura Higgins has cancelled a series of personal appearances due to burn out.

The Longford model came fourth with partner Curtis Pritchard in the hit ITV2 series which wrapped just four weeks ago.

Speaking to her 2.3m followers in a video on Instagram on Monday, Maura revealed she has "not had a day off since leaving the villa".

"I've not had any social time or anything so I need to take a few days off and just kind of sort my head out," she added.

"I'm just completely ran down."

Maura revealed she had attended a doctor and felt good following a good night's sleep.

However, she said she has been forced to cancel two days of work.

"I need to do it for me because I am shattered," she explained. "And I've not had time for just, you know, normal day to day stuff like go for dinner or go to the cinema.

"I've not had that and I need to because it's good for the head to just get out and do normal things."

Speaking about leaving the villa to constant attention and work, she said, "I think it's like a big shock to the system when you come out of the villa.

"You're just so hectic and I've not had a down day."

The mental health of the contestants on this year's series has been of paramount importance to producers in the wake of the deaths by suicide last year of two former stars.

A more comprehensive aftercare package was offered to this year's islanders, including up to 14 months counselling after the series ended.

Online Editors