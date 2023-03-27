I’m a Celebrity South Africa: Meet the cast of the new All Stars edition

Meet the cast of the All Stars edition of I’m a Celebrity South Africa

The first batch of stars to compete on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! South Africa have been announced.

ITV’s brand new All Stars show will see the return of some of the most memorable campmates from previous seasons.

It will begin airing next month, with an exact release date yet to be announced.

Instead of the usual Australian outback setting, this show will take place in “the harsher and more unforgiving” environment of South Africa, with the contestant facing challenges “even bigger and tougher” than before.

The first group of stars taking part in the show were announced live on air during Saturday Night Takeaway on Saturday (25 March).

Find the rolling list of contestants and their respective seasons below (to be updated as and when new stars are announced)...

Amir Khan – boxing champion (season 17)

Jordan Banjo – Diversity dancer & DJ (season 16)

Helen Flanagan – Coronation Street star (season 12)

Carol Vorderman – TV presenter (season 16)

Fatima Whitbread – Olympic athlete (season 11)

Paul Burrell – Former royal butler (season four)

Phil Tuffnell – ex-England cricketer (season two)

Janice Dickenson – Supermodel (season seven)

Shaun Ryder – Music legend (season 10)

Many more celebrities will be joining the series, but viewers will have to watch to find out who they are and when they will enter camp.

In November, Jill Scott was crowned the winner of last year’s I’m a Celebrity. The ex-England footballer beat out fellow finalists disgraced Tory MP Matt Hancock and actor Owen Warner.

As the final result was announced, Scott and Warner hugged before Warner shared how “gassed” he was for his friend’s success. Scott was crowned by Mike Tindall.

Over 12 million votes were cast and with odds of 2/9, Scott had been the strong favourite to emerge victorious from Sunday’s final, with Hancock less likely at 5/1. Warner, meanwhile, was a relative long shot at 10/1.

Last year’s season was embroiled in some controversy over the participation of Hancock who was announced as a surprise contestant shortly before the series aired.

He joined a roster of contestants that also included DJ Chris Moyles, Culture Club singer Boy George, and broadcaster Charlene White.