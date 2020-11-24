I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here 2020: Shane Richie conquers Bushtucker trial featuring 200 spiders

Shane Richie on 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!'. Photo: ITV

Shane Richie could be well on his way to becoming king of the castle after conquering a Bushtucker trial featuring 200 spiders.

The EastEnders star had been convinced he’d escape a trial tonight but he was very much mistaken when he was thrust into one of the worst creepy crawly trials of the entire show.

The actor screamed as he placed his head into a box filled with 200 huge spiders.

And as if that wasn’t bad enough, he then had to remove stars from a screw using only his tongue, as the spiders dove round the box amid webs.

Richie faced the spiders in The Cruel Jewels trial featured on I’m A Celebrity… on Virgin Media One and he admitted despite his hardman reputation, he was petrified.

“Honestly, I feel like a 6 foot, overweight dad-of-five, just full of mixed emotions right now,” Richie said.

The star had to retrieve 12 stars hidden among crown jewels and a very active bunch of pythons, spiders, maggots, mealworms, cockroaches and crickets.

At one point Richie recited the names of five of his children in a bid to muster some courage.

The star secured all 12 stars and ensured his campmates were well fed.

“That was alright wasn’t it?” He asked hosts Ant and Dec. “I had a little panic attack with the spiders though.”

A victorious Richie announced: “We’re going to eat like kings and queens.”

The soap star had been such a roaring success in the trial, he could just have won a public backing.

The actor rounded off his win with a hearty meal with his campmates and then showered with BBC Radio 1 DJ, Jordan North.

North told viewers: “I don’t even know how it happened, I just thought I’m going to get in the shower with Shen Richie.

“Not many people can say they’ve had a shower with Alfie Moon.”

And it would seem Richie's performance was such a hit with the public, he has just been voted for again to take part in another Bushtucker trial tomorrow night with Jessica Plummer.

It has emerged that some of the non-native wildlife used in the show, could have been released into the countryside around Gwrych Castle in north Wales.

The Guardian has reported that rural crime officers from north Wales police have responded to complaints cockroaches, maggots, spiders and other wildlife that isn’t native to the UK, could have escaped the set.

There are concerns the wildlife could threaten wildlife native to Wales.

An ITV spokesperson stated the wildlife is only released in a contained area and is collected after filming.

Online Editors