I’m a Celebrity final: Jill Scott crowned Queen of the Jungle

Former England footballer Jill Scott has been crowned Queen of the Jungle after winning I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

She beat Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner to the title with former UK health secretary finishing in third place following a public vote.

Speaking after his elimination, Mr Hancock recognised entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle was "controversial" as a former health secretary and MP while parliament is sitting.

He told presenters Ant and Dec: "I know that it was controversial me coming here, I know some people said people in your position shouldn't put themselves in embarrassing situations.

"But we're all human and we all put ourselves in it."

He stressed: "We are normal people."

The former health secretary will return to face angry colleagues, constituents and questions about his political future in Westminster after coming third in the show.

The West Suffolk MP surpassed the expectations of many by reaching the final.

His 18 days in the jungle has seen him suspended from the Conservative parliamentary party and criticised by colleagues, including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Mr Sunak said he was "very disappointed" in Mr Hancock’s decision to leave behind his constituents to appear on the reality show more than 10,000 miles away.

Campaigners from the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group have also criticised his appearance, for a fee of reportedly as much as £400,000.

With the Conservative whip removed, there are questions over whether the currently Independent MP will be able to run again for Westminster.

Tory MPs have been given until December 5 to decide whether they want to stand again, after which the party may choose a new candidate for his safe seat.