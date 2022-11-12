I’m a Celebrity: Chris Moyles says Matt Hancock is ‘not being real’ after MP asks for ‘forgiveness’

Chris Moyles wasn’t buying Matt Hancock’s emotional plea for forgiveness on I’m a Celebrity.

During Friday’s episode (11 November), the former health secretary was confronted by his campmates about his handling of the UK’s Covid-19 response and his infamous kissing scandal.

Hancock resigned in June 2021 after his affair with aide Gina Coladangelo was exposed, revealing he’d broken his own guidance on social distancing.

Loose Women anchor and newsreader Charlene White told the MP for West Sussex that her aunt died during the pandemic and she was not able to see her, “so ‘sorry’ for a lot of families like mine doesn’t really cut it”.

He replied: “That’s one of the reasons that I... regret it as much as I do.”

An emotional Hancock later told White: “Do you know what it is actually, what I’m really looking for is a bit of forgiveness, that’s what I’m really looking for... We all make mistakes. I made a pretty big one.”

However, away from camp, Moyles told Scarlette Douglas that he didn’t believe the Conservative politician was being entirely genuine.

“I’m trying to be as real as I can and when I think he’s not being real it’s bugging me,” he told the TV presenter.

“Forgiveness for what Matt? What are you sorry for? Are you sorry for being caught? Are you sorry for having an affair? Are you sorry for making bad decisions? Are you sorry for lying? What?”

“He’s trying to portray that he’s being totally honest and it’s eating away at me,” Moyles concluded.