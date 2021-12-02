I’m a Celebrity: Ant and Dec poke fun at Boris Johnson in latest episode

I’m a Celebrity viewers were left in hysterics as Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly mocked Boris Johnson in the latest episode.

At the beginning of Wednesday’s episode, McPartlin announced that the contestants had “elected a new camp leader”.

Donnelly asked McPartlin what the camp leader’s job is, to which McPartlin replied: “They look dishevelled, give easy jobs to their mates and make it up as they go along.”

At this, Donnelly leaned into the camera and said: “Evening, prime minister.”

The jokes didn’t end there.

Referencing a question about the House of Lords featured in a Bushtucker Trial, Donnelly asked his co-host how you become a Lord, to which McPartlin said: “You just have to donate three million quid to the Conservative Party.”

This isn’t the first time they’ve poked fun at Johnson this series.

In an episode that aired on 22 November, the pair ridiculed his gaffe at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) conference.

Viewers couldn’t get enough of the quips and expressed their satisfaction on social media.

“Roasting Boris Johnson again HAHAHAHA,” one wrote, with another adding: “Ant and Dec are already taking the pee out of Boris Johnson lol.”

Ant and Dec slandering Boris Johnson so hard tonight #imaceleb pic.twitter.com/306sFOxl5f — LOD (@gandalfsugarnut) December 1, 2021

Loving all the jabs at Boris Johnson tonight. And really enjoying the angry tweets of butthurt Torys. 😂😂😂😂 #ImACeleb — Siobhan 🇬🇬 (@slinehan1) December 1, 2021