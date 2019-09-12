Johnny Ward said he plans to stir things up massively when he makes a sensational return to Fair City for its 30th anniversary episode next week.

'I'll stir things up in Carrigstown' - Johnny Ward to make sensational return to Fair City 2 years after kidnapping Katy

The actor had the nation glued to their screens when his character Ciaran Holloway kidnapped Katy and held her captive for 13 months.

After a long-running story- line that even sparked an online campaign to "free Katy", things came to a grisly end for Ciaran when he was seen being stabbed and falling off a pier in a thrilling finale.

However, the Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) contestant will be back to wreak havoc in Carrigstown when he makes his dramatic return to the RTE soap in the September 18 episode.

Johnny Ward making a return to Fair City

"I can't wait, to be honest. It was so good to be back in there," he said.

"I finished up in April 2017 and obviously I was a bit anxious going back, but they're a lovely bunch of people.

Ciaran (Johnny Ward) and Katy (Amilia Clarke Stewart ) say one final and bitter farewell in ‘Fair City’

"The Katy storyline was a great one to do, and even people who didn't watch the show were like, 'Is that poor girl still locked in that box?'

"Everyone was talking about it and people were taking the p**s, but it was all good publicity."

Ciaran (Johnny Ward) drugs Katy (Amilia Clarke-Stewart)

RTE has been teasing his return for the past week as it featured a hooded figure walking the streets of Carrigstown, and Ward admits a few people did twig that it was indeed him.

"Ciaran turns up again because he realises there was no point whatsoever to kidnapping Katy because he finds out that his sister is alive and well so he's looking forward to seeing her again," he said.

"It's just great to be back in there because it's been a crazy year for me. I went so far out of my comfort zone. I'm just so blessed that my character isn't dead.

"I went up to producer Brigie de Courcy after it was all over and I asked her what was next for Ciaran and she said, 'We don't really know ourselves'. I know I'm definitely in it for a while."

Ward said actors in Ireland should not be so snooty about working on soaps or pantos.

As well as appearing on DWTS, he starred in the smash hit musical Copper Face Jacks and will also appear in this year's Aladdin pantomime.

He will be showing off his dance moves in the INEC in Killarney as one of the big names appearing in the first DWTS roadshow in November.

"Actors can be stubborn people. Some of them are like, 'Oh, I wouldn't do panto, I wouldn't do musicals, I wouldn't do Fair City', and they put limits on themselves," he said.

"I went from doing DWTS to panto and went back to playing a kidnapper and it was brilliant. Jobs can be scarce and I do think there's a snobbery element there.

"As an actor, you should be able to fill any role."

