SHE’s been at practically every picket of the last two decades, sat outside endless overnight talks, and stood at government buildings in the rain as ministers waved from warm cars.

But Ingrid Miley will no longer be bringing viewers up to speed on knife-edge negotiations and whether the sides in a workplace dispute are edging closer to a breakthrough.

RTÉ’s Industry and Employment Correspondent for the last 19 years is retiring today.

During a broadcast career that began in the 1980s, she more recently covered rows involving Luas drivers, Bus Éireann workers, Ryanair pilots, nurses and teachers. She has been described as the hardest working reporter in Montrose and the Bear Grylls of the industrial relations business. Someone once said she should have a monument erected to her outside the Workplace Relations Commission.

Her career has taken in a lot more than showdowns between unions and employers, as Taoiseach Michéal Martin was quick to point out in a tribute today.

He posted a lesser-known clip of her sandwiched between a group of single men in a pub in Mullingar as she quizzed them about setting up a bachelors’ social club.

“Best of luck Ingrid Miley on your last day at RTÉ,” tweeted Mr Martin.

“What a brilliant, award-winning broadcasting career, spanning four decades, covering business, industry, news and Irish life.

“Here’s one of your interviews from 1987 – as sharp then as you are today.”

She replied: "Taoiseach thanks for the kind words – but did you have to tweet the 1987 Mullingar Bachelors Club package?“ #morto”.

Speaking today, she described her last day at the station as “bittersweet”.

“RTÉ has been a really good employer to me, and on a personal note, when I needed flexibility and a career break,” she said. “And the opportunities that I have been given have been amazing.

“Looking back over my career, I had so many different roles. My name is even at the end of two episodes of Bosco as a production assistant.”

She was a reporter on Today Tonight and the weekly Marketplace.

The standout moment for her “by a mile” was covering the fall of the Berlin Wall.

“It was history in the making, and to be present at that was incredible. We were the only crew allowed to stay after the celebrations and the world’s media were there. We had been bribing a guy with whiskey in the foreign office, and he gave us a visa. I remember passing other journalists, and they were turned back.”

She recalls covering important disputes at Ryanair and Irish Ferries but emphasises that her role is often underestimated and is not just about strikes.

“Increasingly, it’s about deal making and restructuring and ongoing change,” she said. “The other thing is there are elements like the future of work. We’ve seen the nature of work and the way we work is changing and that is going to have huge implications for terms and conditions.

"Another element is the interaction with welfare. At the end of the day, if you’re working, you’re fine but a huge amount of the employment brief is what happens when you’re not.”

Right now, she has no plans beyond taking a break.

“I’ll miss the job enormously,” she said. “I’ve nothing but praise for my colleagues in the newsroom, but especially the ones back of camera without whom none of us would be on air.

“I don’t know what’s next. I’ll catch up with my kids, and not visit picket lines in the short-term.”

Legal affairs correspondent Orla O’Donnell said she had words of wisdom on Thursday night for women working in TV who were worried about getting older.

“Essentially, know your sh*t and people won’t notice the wrinkles!” she said.

Fellow Industry Relations correspondents will always be grateful for her knack of keeping everyone awake by talking about anything but the tedious discussions going on behind closed doors.

Even after hours of talks and being handed a 250-page agreement riddled with jargon, you would rarely see her flustered.

After distilling it into a couple of key points, she would calmly walk out to face the camera.