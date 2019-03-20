'I'll drop props for Dancing with the Stars final after scarf stumble' - Cliona Hagan

Cliona Hagan will be steering clear of any props in this week's Dancing With The Stars final after a mishap on the floor last weekend nearly caused her to slip.

As she performed her Viennese waltz with partner Robert Rowinski, the scarf they had incorporated into the routine fell to the floor and became wrapped around their legs.

Ever the professional, Robert managed to scoop up the scarf and free their feet, saving the country star from falling over.

Now with the final approaching this week, Cliona has vowed she won't be using any props on the night for fear of another accident.

"It was beyond me how we didn't fall because it was tied around our feet. At the start though, I didn't realise the scarf was there. I was like: 'Why is this floor so slippy?'," she told the Herald.

"We kept going. I don't even know what I was doing, but the main thing is we kept going.

"It was very disappointing. Afterwards we were really sad, and thought, has this unfortunate thing that has happened ruined our chances?"

However, Cliona said Robert managed to psyche her back up ahead of their second routine, a cha-cha-cha to Respect by soul star Aretha Franklin.

"Robert is always so positive and he was like 'Look, Cliona, stay focused, be positive, you'll be dancing to an Aretha Franklin song - it has a lot of punchy accents and attitude.' So I thought I'm going to give it everything," she said.

"Thank goodness, there was no other scarves around. I never want to see another scarf in my life. Ever.

"I don't think I'm going to use props after the scarf.

"And the best of it was, throughout all of the rehearsals, the scarf never fell once and funnily enough on the VT, I said: 'I hope the scarf doesn't fall' - so I don't know why I jinxed myself."

The singer (30), from Tyrone, said that performing week in week out had helped her grow in confidence, adding that she'd given the show "blood, sweat and tears".

She thinks she has become happier in her own skin since joining the cast of the hit reality show too.

"Obviously I've been on stage and I sing, that is what I work at - but to be on national television, to be doing something completely out of your comfort zone and to be in beautiful outfits as well," she said.

"You can never let fear rule you and hold you back so that is something that is my motto in life, just keep going, try it."

