‘If they do it right, it could be phenomenal’ – mother with dwarfism hopes Snow White remake will be respectful

A woman who has dwarfism has said she is hopeful that an upcoming Disney remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will be positive.

Tricia Mailey (35), a school teacher and mother of three from Carryduff in Co Down, was responding to concerns raised by the Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage.

In an interview on the popular Marc Maron WTF podcast, the actor, who has a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia, called for people to “take a step” back with certain projects.

“There’s a lot of hypocrisy going on I’ve got to say,” he said.

“No offense to anything but I was a little taken aback by (the fact) they were very proud to cast a Latino actress as Snow White, but you’re still telling the story of Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs.

“They were so proud of that, and all love and respect to the actress and the people who thought they were doing the right thing but I’m just like ‘what are you doing?’

“Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me.”

He continued: “You can be progressive in one way but you’re still making that f****** backwards story of the seven dwarves living in the cave.

“What the f*** are you doing man, have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox?

“I guess I’m not loud enough.”

Actor Peter Dinklage. Credit: Jamie McCarthy

Actor Peter Dinklage. Credit: Jamie McCarthy

For Northern Ireland actor and former Coronation Street star Charlie Lawson, however, it was a case of political correctness gone too far.

Posting on Twitter, he said: "Here we bloody go, Snow White and The Seven Dwarves is ‘offensive’.”

Ms Mailey said she was mindful of the impact such a major film production could have on young children.

She also has called achondroplasia, as do her two oldest children Cara (13) and Noah (5).

"We’ve got to wait and see what slant Disney are bringing,” she said.

"I always look at things positively and I suppose my hope would be that they will have shown it in a good light.

"I watched the original film as a child and I never saw it as my disability, but I suppose now as a parent with young children I am aware it's going to be in the cinemas and a big thing.

"I would worry as my son Noah is in P2, and the disability is still seen as being a humorous thing.”

Asked if she felt depictions of dwarfism in popular culture had changed for the better in recent years, she said: “I definitely think there's more about it today but I was maybe quite sheltered from it all growing up as one of six children.”

The family has previously featured in the BBC’s True North documentary series, with daughter Cara also appearing on CBBC as well as teaming up with two top London fashion designers to create the UK’s first clothing range for children with dwarfism.

This April, Cara will even become a published author with a new novel entitled ‘I got this’ released through Scholastic.

Written in collaboration with a London based author, the semi-autobiographical story tells the experiences of a young girl called Erin with dwarfism.

Ms Mailey added: “Cara is very positive, her book talks about the feelings that have come up in her life that most people wouldn't even think about.

"I do think that we need to show kids that people with dwarfism are there, but it is hard because sometimes when you go out it’s adults that point and laugh, not kids.

"I think Disney would be very silly to not try and show dwarfism positively, I still don't think they’ve explained what they’re doing.

"I’m a teacher, so when the film is out I’ll talk to the class. I’m more concerned about what my children’s friends will say.

"Our youngest Bethany (2) doesn’t have dwarfism, but she’ll be watching it as well and thinking of her siblings. If they do it the right way it could be phenomenal and would do a lot for people with dwarfism.”

The remake will star West Side Story lead Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot in the respective roles of Snow White and the Evil Queen

In a statement, Disney said: "We are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community. We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period."