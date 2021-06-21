If there’s one thing the Irish know how to do well… it’s reality TV

LET’S be honest: there’s a few areas where the Irish have really excelled over the years. Winning the Eurovision an inordinate number of times and punching above our weight in international sporting events are just two that spring to mind. In more recent times, making our mark in glossy reality shows can now be added to that list. It has become our modern-day métier, if you will.

Next Monday sees the return of ITV’s Marmite hit series Love Island with producers slowly unveiling this year’s line-up of photogenic singletons ahead of this evening.

We already know the cast of 2021 features a former glamour model, a beauty pageant winner and a PE teacher as the gym-honed gang gear up to make an impression in the Love Island villa in Mallorca.

Given that last year’s show had to be cancelled due to the pandemic, interest levels in the 2021 programme are expected to be huge as we watch the contestants trying to find love in the time of Covid.

The show is being hosted by Irish presenter Laura Whitmore, who has arguably been the biggest winner in the love stakes given that she’s now married to the show’s voice-over star Iain Sterling, with whom she has baby Stevie.

But when it comes to appearing on reality shows, us Irish certainly know how to make an impression and win over viewers. Whether it’s our no-nonsense attitude, our ‘up for the craic’ temperament or our fondness for a few tipples, the Irish always come across well on this tricky medium.

We take a look back at some of our hottest home-grown talent who have made a whole career out of a reality show appearance.

Maura Higgins (30)

Love Island 2019 was in danger of becoming one of the most boring shows in the series’ history until the Longford local strutted onto the show in her skin-tight white dress.

She wasted little time in making it clear that she had no problem stepping on anyone’s toes to get her man.

Although the former ‘ring girl’ and hairdresser finished in fourth place with dancer Curtis Pritchard, she has easily made the most lucrative deals from appearing on the show.

She entered the villa with 67,000 followers on Instagram – she left the show with 163,000 and now has a massive 3.2m.

She has played a canny game since exiting the show, appearing on ITV’s Dancing on Ice and fronting segments on ITV’s This Morning.

She also bagged sponsorship deals from beauty brands and fashion retailers as well as collaborating on her own footwear, clothes and tanning range, which is believed to have netted her over €1m before her 30th birthday.

Most recently, she was confirmed as RTÉ’s newest signing with a make-up programme called Glow Up Ireland.

Brian Dowling (43)

It’s hard to believe Big Brother made its debut 21 years ago. Kildare native, and former Ryanair flight attendant, Brian appeared on the second series of the show back in 2001.

His hilarious quips and easy-going nature won over viewers and they chose him as the series winner, launching him on a successful career as a TV presenter.

He was on a few Irish shows including The Salon and that super-strange RTÉ reality show, Fáilte Towers. He then appeared on Ultimate Big Brother featuring previous winners of the show in 2010 – and won that too.

He then presented the Channel 5 version of Big Brother for four seasons before being replaced by Emma Willis.

He spent a few years living in LA with husband Arthur Gourounlian but is now living back in Kildare. Last year saw him appearing in the 2020 version of RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars where he finished in 8th place.

Jennifer Zamparelli (41)

She’s one of RTÉ’s best-known radio and TV stars now, but it was on BBC’s controversial reality show The Apprentice that she first sprang to prominence back in 2008. Jennifer lasted seven weeks on the show before being shown the door by Sir Alan Sugar, and she later described the experience as “traumatic.”

The Baldoyle native returned to Ireland to set up her own makeover business called Bella and then landed a presenting gig on the satirical show Republic of Telly. She hit the headlines after a segment which saw her asking Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary what it was like “being the biggest p**ck in Ireland”.

She also co-hosted a 2fm show Breakfast Republic for five years until 2019 when she left to host Dancing with the Stars with Nicky Byrne.

She now has her own eponymous show on 2fm in the mid-morning slot and is set to make a return to TV over the coming months.