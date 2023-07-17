If Kevin Bakhurst believes no presenter is indispensable then RTÉ’s highest paid ‘talent’ should worry

New RTÉ Director General Kevin Bakhurst has his eye on salaries

As the nation holds its breath – or doesn’t – over the fate of Ryan Tubridy, one inescapable truth has emerged from the fog of confusion: Kevin Bakhurst, who has succeeded Dee Forbes as Director General of RTÉ, means business.

The new broom at the national broadcaster plans to do a lot of serious sweeping in the months to come. We already know one thing that’s going to be swept away forever and that’s Toy Show The Musical.

Speaking to the Irish Independent’s Hugh O’Connell last week, Bakhurst’s response when asked if the flop show, which cost €2.7 million to stage and lost €2.2 million, would be returning next Christmas was blunt: “No, gone.”

The white elephant has been quietly and unceremoniously led out of the circus tent. The money pit has been filled in and sealed with concrete.

Bakhurst’s attitude was in sharp contrast to that of Forbes, who — as recently as March, when it was plain to the dogs in the street that the show had been a colossal and irredeemable failure — was still talking about ways to bring it back in the future.

In a wide-ranging interview, Bakhurst raised the possibility of selling off parts of the Montrose campus in Donnybrook, RTÉ’s home since 1961, or even moving out altogether at some future date.

He didn’t rule out the possibility of selling off 2FM — which in my own opinion has been rudderless since the death of its star attraction, Gerry Ryan, in 2010 — somewhere down the line, but added that he doesn’t see a compelling case for doing so at the moment.

He also talked about the likelihood that RTÉ in the future would be “smaller and more agile”, said he’s “agnostic” about the idea of scrapping the licence fee and funding RTÉ directly from the Exchequer, and that he’s keen on introducing “more formal criteria” to determine the salaries of top presenters.

These would include the number of hours they put in and the size of the audience they attract. Of all the things Bakhurst talked about, this was one of the most intriguing, in that it’s freighted with import for RTÉ’s top 10 earners, many of whom voluntarily revealed their current salaries on air in the wake of the Tubridy payments revelations.

If presenters were to be paid according to their work rate and popularity with the viewers and listeners, how many of them would be deemed worthy of what they’re getting?

Joe Duffy, for instance, who’s the second best-paid presenter, is on €351,000 a year: €300,000 for presenting Liveline, the rest for various television projects, including The Meaning of Life and one-off documentaries such as Children of the Troubles.

Ray D’Arcy, who’s in third place, gets €250,000 for his afternoon radio show, currently his sole presenting job at RTÉ. But while the difference between what each man is paid for his radio work is sizeable enough, it doesn’t truly reflect the yawning gap in the size of their respective audiences.

According to the most recent JNLR figures, Liveline pulls in 306,000 listeners. The Ray D’Arcy Show, on the other hand, draws 181,000 listeners — just 2,000 more than Alison Curtis’ 8am-11am weekend breakfast show on Today FM gets.

Let’s be clear: I’m not singling out Duffy or D’Arcy for any kind of special criticism, merely using them to illustrate that the bang for its buck RTÉ gets from its most generously rewarded presenters varies wildly.

The prospect of being paid according to performance, rather than according to what their agent thinks they’re worth, should send a small shiver down the spines of what RTÉ likes to call “the talent”.

Even more significant was Bakhurst’s comment in the same interview that the €250,000 per season Patrick Kielty is being paid to present The Late Late Show is “a good thing to measure salaries against”.

The new DG’s line of thinking seems clear. If RTÉ can persuade someone like Kielty, who has a track record in British television as long as one of Ryan Tubridy’s legs (and him being six-foot-two, that’s very long indeed) to present the most popular TV show in the country for €250,000, why pay someone else more to do less?

If Pat Kenny’s defection to Newstalk 10 years ago, which didn’t dent RTÉ, proved anything, it’s that no presenter is indispensable.