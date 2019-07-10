As Longford native Maura Higgins makes her shock advances with Curtis Pritchard, another Irish influencer has revealed that they may be making an appearance on Love Island 2020.

As Longford native Maura Higgins makes her shock advances with Curtis Pritchard, another Irish influencer has revealed that they may be making an appearance on Love Island 2020.

'If I don't have a boyfriend next year, I probably will' - Limerick influencer Shauna Lindsay approached by Love Island bosses

Shauna Lindsay, a 24-year-old model from Limerick has revealed on Instagram that she has been approached by the hit show for the last two years.

“They’ve actually gotten in touch with me the past two years.," she said. "I have nothing against it, if I don’t have a boyfriend by next year, I probably f*cking will.”

“But I’d be so afraid that I’d make an absolute t*t of myself!”

Shauna Lindsay

Shauna revealed that she doesn’t watch the full show, but catches up via short clips on social media.

There was no hesitation about her favourite couple: “Molly Mae and Tommy - why can’t I have that? And your man Ovie - holy crap.”

The model, who dated Conor Murray in 2016, revealed the information while on holidays in LA.

Shauna, who is signed by the Andrea Roche Agency, was runner-up in the Miss Universe Ireland pageant competition in 2015.

Meanwhile, Paddy Power bookmakers put Higgins as a favourite to reach the final, despite breaking things off with her villa partner Marvin in recent episodes and now pursuing a relationship with Curtis.

She has taken this year’s villa by storm, winning fans all over the world including American comedian Amy Schumer and Girls creator Lena Dunham.

Love Island - Curtis Pritchard teaches Irish girl Maura Higgins to dance

In a clip shown on Love Island’s Aftersun show on Sunday, Schumer said "I want to give a shout out to Maura. She’s just like my homie, I feel very connected to her.”

Higgins has delighted Irish fans with her use of slang in the villa, from telling Marvin to stop being “bauld” to asking Curtis “are ye thick with me?”.

