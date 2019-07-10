Entertainment TV News

Wednesday 10 July 2019

'If I don't have a boyfriend next year, I probably will' - Limerick influencer Shauna Lindsay approached by Love Island bosses

Shauna Lindsay at the official launch of the first ever Zizzi restaurant in Ireland, located in the Pembroke District at Dundrum Town Centre. Photo: Kieran Harnett
Shauna Lindsay at the official launch of the first ever Zizzi restaurant in Ireland, located in the Pembroke District at Dundrum Town Centre. Photo: Kieran Harnett
Shauna Lindsay
Shauna Lindsay at the Miss Universe Ireland competition in 2015. Picture: Eric Barry/Blink Of An Eye
Shauna Lindsay for Lidl
Shauna Lindsay (left) wears chunky knit as before and Maeve Madden wears a jumper dress for €12.99 from Lidl
Miss Limerick Shauna Lindsay in 2013
Shauna Lindsay models the new season SS16 collection for Debenhams. Picture: Kieran Harnett
Shauna Lindsay after being crowned Miss Limerick 2013

Niamh Lynch

As Longford native Maura Higgins makes her shock advances with Curtis Pritchard, another Irish influencer has revealed that they may be making an appearance on Love Island 2020.

Shauna Lindsay, a 24-year-old model from Limerick has revealed on Instagram that she has been approached by the hit show for the last two years.

“They’ve actually gotten in touch with me the past two years.," she said. "I have nothing against it, if I don’t have a boyfriend by next year, I probably f*cking will.”

“But I’d be so afraid that I’d make an absolute t*t of myself!”

Shauna Lindsay
Shauna Lindsay

Shauna revealed that she doesn’t watch the full show, but catches up via short clips on social media.

There was no hesitation about her favourite couple: “Molly Mae and Tommy - why can’t I have that? And your man Ovie - holy crap.”

The model, who dated Conor Murray in 2016, revealed the information while on holidays in LA.

Shauna, who is signed by the Andrea Roche Agency, was runner-up in the Miss Universe Ireland pageant competition in 2015.

Meanwhile, Paddy Power bookmakers put Higgins as a favourite to reach the final, despite breaking things off with her villa partner Marvin in recent episodes and now pursuing a relationship with Curtis.

She has taken this year’s villa by storm, winning fans all over the world including American comedian Amy Schumer and Girls creator Lena Dunham.

Love Island - Curtis Pritchard teaches Irish girl Maura Higgins to dance
Love Island - Curtis Pritchard teaches Irish girl Maura Higgins to dance

In a clip shown on Love Island’s Aftersun show on Sunday, Schumer said "I want to give a shout out to Maura. She’s just like my homie, I feel very connected to her.”

Higgins has delighted Irish fans with her use of slang in the villa, from telling Marvin to stop being “bauld” to asking Curtis “are ye thick with me?”.

Online Editors

Related Content

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment

Back to top