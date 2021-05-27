I’d love a Glenroe reunion just like Friends, says Biddy actress Mary McEvoy

Glenroe actress Mary McEvoy thinks it would be lovely to have a reunion episode of the show.

McEvoy, who played Biddy on the hit Irish series, was speaking on Newstalk’s The Hard Shoulder programme about her desire for a reunion following more recent ones such as the HBO Friends special.

And she says the actors who played her and the late Mick Lally’s daughters in the series could reprise their roles.

“Oh, wouldn’t it be great, you know? And we have them there. Grace Barry, Grace is an actress. Blathnaid Treacy is like a goddess basically, she could do [it], you know?” she said.

Read More

“No, I mean, I often thought [of] a spinoff of - because I am dead unfortunately - I can’t come back.”

Kieran Cuddihy, who hosts the radio programme, said jokingly: “Oh, sorry, don’t remind us of it all. Most of us still get post traumatic stress thinking about it.”

To which McEvoy responded: “You should see me.”

McEvoy also had a few different ideas as to how the old cast could get together - even if it’s not Glenroe by name, it may be Glenroe in spirit.

“But anyway yeah, it would be lovely in some form or other to come back with it. Or even, a series based around the same actors, that you could kind of echo it,” she said.

“Because that could be a way I could get back into it, you see. You know, you could echo it a bit, do you know? But it would be lovely to have a reunion.”

This wouldn't be the first time the cast of Glenroe would have reunited in some capacity, as McEvoy noted. But a proper reunion episode as such has never been done.

“We had a kind of a reunion, but it wasn’t really. It was like I went back to the set, and it was [an] interview. But it was not all of us there. And sure, Mick and Joe are gone, and Maureen Toal is gone, and Eileen Colgon is gone, you know? Bobby Carrickford, you know?”

Of course Mr Cuddihy reminded her that: “Still a few of ye around Mary”.