I'd choose Strictly Come Dancing over Dancing With The Stars - Keith Duffy

Keith Duffy has admitted he would much rather strut his stuff in the UK's Strictly Come Dancing than Ireland's Dancing With The Stars so that he could have "maximum exposure".

The Boyzone star has appeared in reality TV shows like Splash and Celebrity Big Brother in the past and he thinks Strictly would be a better way to appease his fans.

"To be honest, we have some great fans here in Ireland who I love dearly. To do a show like that, you want to get maximum exposure, that's why you do it," he said.

"If you do a show in the UK, it's shown in Ireland as well so you get the Irish audience and the UK audience. If I had the choice I would do the one in the UK because it goes out in the UK and in Ireland. It keeps all the territories happy."

Several Irish celebrities have competed on Strictly Come Dancing over the years including Laura Whitmore, Daniel O'Donnell and Dancing With The Stars host Nicky Byrne.

Strictly Come Dancing has been one of the most popular shows in the UK for years and has eclipsed its long-time rival, The X Factor, in the ratings battle for the last several seasons.

While most shows tend to lose viewers the longer they have been on air, Strictly has had healthy ratings for its entire run of 15 series. Every series since 2010 has been watched by an average of more than 10 million viewers. Dancing With The Stars has also been a ratings success for RTE. The show has garnered more than 500,000 viewers for its first two series.

Host Amanda Byram will not return for the third series with Nicky Byrne, with her replacement thought to be fellow RTE star Jennifer Zamparelli.

Duffy has been back with Boyzone on and off for several years as the group prepared for their comeback. They have recorded a new album, Thank You & Goodnight, and are heading on tour in 2019 to celebrate 25 years since the release of their debut album.

Duffy admitted it will be a bittersweet feeling when it all comes to an end. However, he insisted Boyzone's songs will always be heard through his band with former Westlife member Brian McFadden, Boyzlife.

"I suppose there will be a part of me that will be very sad. What I've come back to do on and off will be finished but I'll continue to go on and sing the songs with Brian McFadden," he said.

Ed Sheeran, Gary Barlow and Britain's Got Talent singer Calum Scott are all credited as songwriters on the new album.

Although he's been in the music business for years, Duffy admitted he has no desire to go solo.

"My ego has been very well settled and satisfied over the years," he said.

The Donaghmede man was a regular on Coronation Street for several years, starring as Ciaran McCarthy.

When asked if he could see himself returning to the cobbles, Duffy replied: "Absolutely."

He told the Herald: "I've never had time to go back. They've been on to me a couple of times, diary checking me and stuff. One day I'd like to think I'll be back."

Duffy was speaking at the launch of My Legacy Week 2018, a campaign encouraging people to remember a charity in their will. More information can be found on mylegacy.ie.

