Ian Bailey has slammed a new Netflix documentary about the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier as “propaganda.”

The new three-part film, ‘Sophie: A Murder in West Cork’ features interviews with Sophie’s family, West Cork locals, those involved in the investigation and Bailey himself.

However, Mr Bailey, who has always maintained his innocence, despite being found guilty in his absence by a French court, described the work as a “piece of self-serving, demonising propaganda.”

The 64-year-old told Newstalk Breakfast that he gave a “brief interview” to the filmmakers and has twice contacted Netflix asking for it to be removed.

“From what I have seen of it - and I have seen clips from it - yes, unfortunately, I think it is a piece of self-serving, demonising propaganda,” he said.

Mr Bailey already features in the five-part documentary from Irish director Jim Sheridan ‘Murder at the Cottage: The search for justice for Sophie’, which is currently streaming on Sky.

“The thing about the Jim doc is that Jim undertook to make an objective documentary,” he told Newstalk.

“From all I can see from the Netflix production is there is very little objectivity in it. It is written from a biased slant.”

Mr Bailey also rejected an accusation of narcissism made by Sophie’s uncle Jean-Pierre Gazeau in the Netflix documentary.

“No, I am not a narcissist,” he said. “A narcissist comes from the Greek myth of Narcissus who falls in love with his own reflection.

"I have to look at my aging, ugly mug every morning in the mirror and I can tell you I am not a narcissist.”

He also rejected the idea he has brought his notoriety on himself by constantly courting the media – insisting he was “picked out from day one” by investigating Gardaí.

“I was arrested in a very high-profile way,” he said. “My arrest was broadcast as it was happening.

“I have had 25 years of life taken away. I have lost my career as a journalist. I have now lost my partner - we had been together for 30 years - and I am now losing my home so for anybody to suggest that is perverse.

“It has been a very difficult 25 years,” he added. “I was presented with a very difficult situation.

“My identity was released right from day one. There was no way of hiding from this and I have just dealt with it the best way I can. I continue to deal with this the best way I can.”

In an interview with John Fardy on Screentime last week, John Dower, the director of the three-part Netflix series noted that too often in true crime series, the victim gets a passing mention.

He said Sophie was “blonde and beautiful but, like all of us, incredibly complicated” and noted that it was “important to show that side of her.”

Netflix confirmed to thejournal.ie that they would not be removing Ian Bailey’s interview from the series.