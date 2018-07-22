Ciara Kelly has revealed she is quitting Operation Transformation to concentrate on new writing and broadcasting opportunities.

'I would rather try something new and be crap than to never try' - Dr Ciara Kelly is quitting Operation Transformation

After five years as the show's medical expert, the GP and Newstalk radio host is taking time out to write a book and pursue "talks" on new television projects.

"I can't say what they are at the moment, but I am in talks about what we will do. I don't think this is the end of me doing television at all. But I think what I might do now would be a little bit different," she says.

"I suppose my media role has evolved slightly. I started off at the Sunday Independent as somebody offering an opinion around health and things like that. Then I became involved in health media related issues in general and now I have moved slightly more towards current affairs in general, social commentary, those sorts of issues."

She also confirms she is writing a book: "I'm often asked to write health-related things and parenting-related things. But I suppose I would always have a desire to write fiction, and I'm that kind of person that was always scribbling in a notebook," she says.

"I like that you cannot remain completely pigeon-holed. I think the most interesting things that we do in life are the new challenges," she says.

NEW HORIZONS: Dr Ciara Kelly is to write a book. Photo: Gerry Mooney

"I'm just really enjoying the fact that I have a couple of different opportunities. I think I would be foolish to say I am afraid to try something new because I have this thing already. I would rather try something new and be crap at it, than never try something new."

Kelly, a doctor for 15 years, stepped back from GP work last year to concentrate on a burgeoning media career that began with a health column in the Sunday Independent and regular slots on television, and now includes her own daily radio show, Lunchtime Live, on Newstalk.

It was as medical expert on five series of RTE's Operation Transformation, and two series of the celebrity version, that made her a household name. Her most memorable moment was watching Chris McElligott, who lost a leg in a road accident, crossing the finishing line of a 5k. "I was literally bawling with emotion, admiration and pride... I will never forget it," she says.

A low point was the "furore" that followed her criticism of one of the leaders for "getting drunk on TV". "I have never been in a media storm like it, before or possibly since, and it was initially very stressful."

She learned storms soon pass and "there are more important things than being popular or populist".

Her advice to people fearful of a new challenge? "I think you should go for it. The simple act of believing you can do something carries you half-way there."

