Author and broadcaster Kathleen Watkins opened up last night about her husband Gay Byrne 's illness and how she would prefer if he didn't go back to work at RTE "at the moment".

Author and broadcaster Kathleen Watkins opened up last night about her husband Gay Byrne's illness and how she would prefer if he didn't go back to work at RTE "at the moment".

'I would prefer that he didn't go back on the air at the moment' - Kathleen Watkins opens up about caring for Gay Byrne

Watkins, who has just released her second children's book "Happy Christmas Pigín!", said on Saturday night's Ray D'Arcy Show that she "just doesn't think it's right for him at the moment".

"I'm as they say, working at the cold face, I'm dealing with it every day", she told D'Arcy.

"I would prefer that he didn't go back on the air at the moment. I just don't think it's right for him at the moment and he would be the first to agree that he thinks I'm probably right."

Watkins said that Byrne always loved radio more than television, and "it's nice to still be dabbling at 84, we are 84 after all!"

She opened up about caring for Byrne during his gruelling treatment.

"He's doing ok, we're in a management situation, it's up and down", she said.

"Some days are better than other days. But he's ok, like so many people with that particular cancer, treatment is ongoing, so we're in and out of the Mater the whole time to those wonderful people."

She also paid tribute to staff at the Mater Hospital, who've created an air of calm for Byrne to go into for treatment.

"Could I just say something about the oncology department of the hospital, it's not an unhappy place. In fact it's a place of calm, I wouldn't say joyful, I would just say calm.

"People going about their work, looking after people beautifully. I couldn't praise them higher", she said to applause from the audience.

Online Editors