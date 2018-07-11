Broadcasting legend Anne Doyle has given her blessing to RTE's latest Six One presenters, Caitriona Perry and Keelin Shanley.

Broadcasting legend Anne Doyle has given her blessing to RTE's latest Six One presenters, Caitriona Perry and Keelin Shanley.

'I would not have expected them to be anything other than fantastic' - RTE legend Anne Doyle gives Six One presenters seal of approval

The Wexford woman (66) is one of the national broadcaster's most famous faces, having hosted on the station for more than 30 years.

The former Six One star reckons Catriona and Keelin, who took up their posts in January, were the perfect people for the job.

"I think [they are doing well]. It seems to be going very well for them.

Anne Doyle

"Why wouldn't it? They are both very experienced and have a very good track record," she said. "I would not have expected them to be anything other than fantastic."

When Caitriona and Keelin were announced as the new presenters, taking over from Bryan Dobson and Sharon Ni Bheolain, it was noted it would be the first time the flagship show was presented by two women. But Anne reckons the most important thing is finding people who are right for the job.

"Years ago, everybody used to do it together and it was quite often two women. But I think it's great.

"The main thing is that people do the job properly and they do it," she told the Diary.

Keelin was known to audiences for her work on Prime Time as well as Morning Ireland, while Caitriona had served as the station's US correspondent.

Both have been enjoying their new roles, with Caitriona previously saying they had received a good response from viewers.

"It has been wonderful working with Keelin, we're having a lot of fun.

"There was such positive feedback from viewers to our first show. If the audience was happy, we're happy," she said.

Miriam O'Callaghan stepped down from her summer chat show this year, saying at the time that she had "too much to do and too little time" with an upcoming documentary.

Asked if she would ever like to host her own chat show, Anne quipped that the people of Ireland had seen enough of her already.

"No. The last thing I need to do is that on a Saturday evening. The nation has suffered enough," she said.

Anne retired from RTE in 2011, with her final broadcast on Christmas Day.

She was given fond messages of farewell from the likes of Gay Byrne, Taoiseach Enda Kenny and newsreader Sean Duignan.

When asked what her favourite part about retirement was, the TV presenter said it was "being free, it's the best feeling in the world".

"If I stay out of jail now, all will be well," she joked.

Anne was speaking at the opening night of Hairspray at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre, which runs until Saturday, July 14.

Read more: 'What could anyone say about them? They’re beyond unfortunate' - Anne Doyle on George Hook's controversial comments

'Reading the news helped cure my black moods'

Herald