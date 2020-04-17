'I won't let any outside abuse or nastiness ruin this for me' - Irish star of new Netflix dating show Too Hot to Handle

THE Irish star of Netflix's new dating show Too Hot To Handle has vowed to be the next Maura Higgins.

Nicole O'Brien stars in the newest reality dating show set to hit our screens today on the global streaming giant.

The UCC business graduate, who currently lives in London, turned down Love Island to finish her degree.

And she hopes to use the opportunity of starring on this international platform to create a business empire like Love Island's Maura.

Expand Close Reality TV star Higgins on Dancing On Ice / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Reality TV star Higgins on Dancing On Ice

"Maura has done amazing and fair play to her because she has made the most of every opportunity," said Nicole. "I am hoping to launch my own lingerie line...and I hope to do a partnership edit with a global clothing brand.

"If a position came up to appear as say a panellist on Loose Women, I would love that as well.

"Maura is the ultimate girl boss and that is what I am about right now."

The eight episodes of the new reality show claims to bring "10 of the world's sexiest people together to find love - but there's a catch".

All sexual contact has been outlawed.

Nicole had originally been cast to take part in an ITV series called Ibiza Weekender.

But when that was scrapped the series producer put her forward for this new Netflix project.

After months of auditions she was whisked off to a Mexican Villa two doors away from Justin Bieber's holiday home.

But after 12 hours in the retreat the show's bosses drop the ultimate bombshell that for the four-week duration, kissing and sex are strictly off limits.

With every slip, the $1m prize money goes down.

The series goes global today and with that comes an instant level of fame which can be overwhelming to say the least.

A number of Love Island's contestants have tragically died by suicide, unable to deal with the pressure of sudden celebrity.

Nicole says: "We had a psychologist on the show the whole time and they have spent a year since we filmed preparing us and coaching us for this.

"I am very lucky and I have fantastic friends and family and I won't let any outside abuse or nastiness ruin this for me."

Herald